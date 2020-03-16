Epson Robots Names Air Automation Engineering an Authorized Service Center

CARSON, Calif., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of an initiative to increase technical support in the Midwest US, Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, today announced it is expanding its relationship with Air Automation Engineering (AAE), a leading automation solutions provider. The partnership establishes AAE as an official Authorized Epson Service Center and will expand beyond selling Epson Robots, automation products and integrated solutions to include maintenance and repair of the broad installed base of Epson robots, helping to ensure fast repair turnaround times throughout the Upper Midwest.

The partnership with Air Automation Engineering involves all Epson Robots automation products, including the large lineup of SCARA and 6-Axis robots and the lineup of integrated solutions. The company has helped Epson Robots introduce award-winning robot-based automation solutions throughout the Upper Midwest, including Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Wisconsin.

"We're pleased to expand our relationship with Epson Robots and help our joint customers in the Upper Midwest," said Paul Wood, general manager, Air Automation Engineering. "Our team of long-term professionals focus on providing the best repair and support services so our customers benefit from a high return on investment."

"Air Automation has a long history of providing automation solutions and we are looking forward to adding them as an Authorized Epson Service Center for the Upper Midwest," said Tom Versfelt, VP Commercial Sales Epson. "The company's expertise and commitment to offering a full service and support portfolio help set our customers up for maximum productivity with Epson robots."

About Air Automation Engineering

Air Automation Engineering (AAE) was founded in 1978 and is recognized as a leading distributor in the Greater Upper Midwest. The company supports its manufacturing customers with application support, repair, value added services & inventory from 2 locations in North Dakota & Minnesota. AAE has passion for automation opportunities with the personnel & support programs to provide a solution that delivers increased productivity, enhanced machine safety and improved ergonomics. For more information, visit www.airautomation.com

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC controlled precision factory automation, with well over 85,000 units sold worldwide1 and a product line of hundreds of models of easy to use SCARA, Cartesian and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC based platform. Building on a 35-year heritage, Epson Robots today delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics, and is underpinned by original microdevices. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

For over 30 years, Epson's advanced technology has been at work in millions of POS systems around the world. Today Epson's Business Systems Division continues to bring industry-leading, open architecture, smart technologies to the point of service.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson internal sales data through 2019.

Note: EPSON is a registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson. IntelliFlex is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2020 Epson America, Inc.

