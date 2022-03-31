Epson Robots to Demonstrate All-in-One Automation Solutions at ATX West 2022

Mar 31, 2022, 03:15 ET
Experience Live Robot Demos Showcasing How to Simplify Automation
Applications in High-Quality and High-Performance Environments
LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
MEDIA ALERT:
Who:
Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, will be demonstrating its lineup of robotic solutions at ATX West, the leading annual automation technology show, in booth #4420.
What:
As labor shortages and costs increase, the demand for automation continues to rise across manufacturers. To meet the needs of both new entrants and seasoned experts seeking easy-to-use automation tools that are fast to integrate, Epson will be showcasing its lineup of simplified automation solutions that help meet production demands at an exceptional value. ATX West attendees will have an opportunity to see Epson's All-in-One SCARA robots, 6-Axis robots, and integrated IntelliFlex™ Parts Feeding System. Live Epson booth demos will include:
Additionally, an Epson partner will be showcasing Epson solutions in their booth. Demos will include:
When:
ATX West will take place Tuesday, April 12 and Wednesday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT and Thursday, April 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT
Where:
Anaheim Convention Center, located in Anaheim Calif; Epson booth #4420
Why:
Epson is dedicated to helping both new and experienced automation professionals succeed by providing essential information and education and by delivering the latest robot technologies and innovations required to meet their factory automation needs. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com
About Epson Robots
Epson Robots is a global leader in PC-controlled precision factory automation, with well over 100,000 units sold worldwide1 and a product line of hundreds of models of easy-to-use SCARA and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC-based platform. Building on a four-decade heritage, Epson Robots today delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com, or follow our Spotlight page on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/epson-america-robots-/)
About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.
Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/
Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).
1 Epson internal sales data through 2020.
EPSON and Epson RC+ are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. IntelliFlex is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2022 Epson America, Inc.
SOURCE Epson America, Inc.
