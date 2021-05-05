Epson Robots to Host First-Ever "Automate Boldly" Virtual Expo

Who: Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, today announced its first virtual expo entitled, "Automate Boldly". Taking place on Tuesday, May 25, "Automate Boldly" is a virtual experience with informative keynote presentations, technology sessions and product demonstrations, providing manufacturers a wide variety of factory automation solutions. Attendees will leave with business-ready insights based on Epson Robots' four decades of experience and leadership in industrial robotics and factory automation.



What: Experience the ease of use and simplicity with Epson Robots' latest innovations in SCARA, 6-Axis and integrated solutions, as well as other manufacturing offerings such as smart glasses, industrial label printers, electronic components, and more. "Automate Boldly" offers exclusive access to never-before-seen product demonstrations, tips and tricks through informative technology sessions and exciting keynote presentations from the Epson executive team. Featured speaker Dr. Alan Beaulieu, President of ITR Economics, will also provide 2021 and 2022 economic insights, challenges, opportunities, and guidance on how to move your business forward with confidence.





"Automate Boldly" will include various virtual booths to showcase Epson's robotic solutions including parts feeding, machine vision, robot programming, and more. Attendees will get all day access to our Advanced Applications Engineering team. Dedicated virtual booths for Spanish and Portuguese speakers will also be available. Technology session topics include:





Robot Demonstration – Epson Robots Applications Engineering Manager will demonstrate the award-winning All-in-One Series, available starting at $7,495 for the SCARA solution and starting at $13,900 for the 6-Axis solution.

Robot Programming Made Simple – Robot programming can be daunting at first. But once you learn the ease-of-use features of the Epson RC+® development environment, a robot application can be quite simple to build. Epson will walk through easy steps on how to get started with this behind-the-scenes opportunity.

Automation 101 – Epson will provide a step-by-step guide on how to get started in automation, touching on the critical areas and pitfalls to avoid.

3D Simulation to Optimize Automation Cells – Epson will explore six use cases to optimize cycle time, layout, vision, Factory Acceptance testing, and even offline training using the Epson RC+ 3D Simulator.

Intro to Parts Feeding – Epson will provide an overview of various parts feeding solutions and when to use them, from bowl feeders, step feeders and conveyors to flexible feeders. This presentation will cover advantages and disadvantages of each solution and how to get started with parts feeding.



When: "Automate Boldly" will take place Tuesday, May 25 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT. General sessions will occur from 8 to 10 a.m., virtual booths will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and breakout sessions will be held throughout the day starting at 10 a.m. Attendees can access content from the show for up to four weeks after the event.



Where: "Automate Boldly" will take place online and at no cost. To register for the event and for more information, visit https://automateboldly.vfairs.com/en



Why: Epson is dedicated to helping both new and experienced automation professionals succeed by providing essential information and education and by delivering the latest robot technologies and innovations required to meet their factory automation needs. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC-controlled precision factory automation, with well over 100,000 units sold worldwide1 and a product line of hundreds of models of easy-to-use SCARA, Cartesian and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC-based platform. Building on a four-decade heritage, Epson Robots delivers solutions for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson internal sales data through 2019.

EPSON and Epson RC+ are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2021 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

Related Links

www.epson.com

