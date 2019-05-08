Epson Signs Smith Power Systems as Distributor in South Central U.S.

CARSON, Calif., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, today announced it signed Smith Power Systems, provider of selling services for its manufacturing partners, as an official distributor for the full line of Epson Robots automation products for the Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma & Texas (excluding El Paso.) territories. This includes Epson SCARA, 6-Axis and Linear Module robots as well as integrated solutions such as the IntelliFlex™ Feeding System, Vision Guide, Force Guide and many other industrial automation products offered by Epson Robots.

"Our partnership with Epson gives us a solid footprint in the factory automation, assembly and robotics field in our territory," said Gregg Smith, president, Smith Power Systems. "Epson has the right high quality and innovative product mix that deliver speed, flexible payload options and high precision to fit a large majority of applications. Epson is a trusted brand that stands behind its products and provides excellent customer service."

"We are looking forward to our teams joining together," said Tom Versfelt, VP Commercial Sales Epson. "Smith Power Systems offers key complimentary product lines that will fit well with our robots and their expertise and commitment to product training and service are essential in providing first class automation solutions to our joint customers for the best return on investment."

Smith Power Systems' complimentary product offerings to Epson Robots include rotary indexers, screw driving systems, bowl feeders, end-of-arm tooling & grippers, robotic dress packs and infeed & outfeed twin strand pallet conveyors for assembly lines—all key components for a complete automation solution for a wide range of applications.

About Smith Power Systems

Located in Dallas, TX, Smith Power Systems has been providing premier selling services to its manufacturing partners since 1985. Long-term employees, great product expertise and commitment to product training, allow the company to make the best value-added product recommendations to its integrators, end-users and OEMs. www.smithpower.com

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC controlled precision factory automation, with an installed base of well over 85,000 robots worldwide and a product line of hundreds of models of easy to use SCARA, Cartesian and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC based platform. Building on a 35-year heritage, Epson Robots today delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 81,000 employees in 85 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

