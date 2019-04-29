Epson Sponsors 14th Annual Palm Springs Photo Festival - Celebrating Professional and Fine Art Photography

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Who: Epson is sponsoring the 14th annual Palm Springs Photo Festival evening reception and printing seminars hosted by the celebrated R. Mac Holbert.



What: The evening reception, known as the "Midnight Gallery," will showcase printed images from a range of celebrated photographers created with the Epson SureColor® P5000 17-inch wide-format printer on Epson Legacy Papers – Legacy Platine, Legacy Baryta, Legacy Fibre, Legacy Etching, and the new Legacy Textured.





Epson is also presenting two seminars, hosted by R. Mac Holbert, during the Festival:





Demystifying Color Management with R. Mac Holbert : Holbert will educate attendees on the importance of implementing a color management workflow to achieve high-quality prints.





Holbert will educate attendees on the importance of implementing a color management workflow to achieve high-quality prints. Structuring Your Digital Workflow: The Importance of Proper Sequence: The seminar will feature Holbert presenting an all-important workflow sequence and provide participants with a non-destructive sequenced workflow philosophy.

In addition, throughout the Festival, as featured on the Epson Print Academy YouTube channel, R. Mac Holbert will be on hand at the Epson table in the Festival sponsor headquarters at the Palm Springs Hyatt atrium to print files using the Epson SureColor printers and Epson Legacy Papers.



When: The Palm Springs Photo Festival will take place May 5-12 at the Palm Springs Hyatt Hotel in Palm Springs, Calif. The evening reception hosted by Epson will take place on Thursday, May 9 from 11:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.



Where: The evening reception will be held at the Sculpture Garden of the Palm Springs Art Museum. Epson sponsored seminars will be hosted at the Palm Springs Hyatt.



Why: The festival offers professional, emerging professional and serious advanced amateur photographers the opportunity to study with legendary photographers, showcase their portfolios, explore the latest gear, and attend seminars, symposiums, and presentations by world famous image-makers. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with renowned photographers from across the world and see the latest in photo printing technology.

