Epson Strengthens EcoTank Cartridge-Free Printer Portfolio with Revolutionary Monochrome All-in-One Supertank Printers

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, Inc., a leading provider of printing solutions, today announced that it will be adding three new EcoTank® Wireless Monochrome All-in-One Supertank models to its existing line of cartridge-free printers – the EcoTank ET-M3170, EcoTank ET-M2170 and EcoTank ET-M1170. Producing ultra-sharp text and remarkable image detail, the new series of printers allows high print volume small business and home office users to save up to 75 percent with low-cost replacement bottles vs. mono laser toner – about 1/3 of 1 cent per ISO page vs. 2 ½ cents1 – providing additional savings when added to a multi-printer environment.

Powered by Epson's PrecisionCore® printing technology, the EcoTank wireless black and white all-in-one supertank printers offer worry-free, cartridge-free printing with easy-to-fill, supersized ink tanks and enough ink to print up to 6,000 pages2 with each ultra-high-capacity replacement ink bottle – the perfect combination of value and convenience. Featuring fast first page out speeds with virtually no warmup time and lower power consumption vs. laser, the printers are able to speed through short print jobs all while saving energy. Additional key features of the ET-M3170, ET-M2170 and ET-M1170 include a 250-sheet paper tray, auto 2-sided printing, an exclusive EcoFit™ bottle design uniquely keyed for easy filling, convenient wireless printing from smartphones and tablets3, voice-controlled printing, Wi-Fi Direct4, and Ethernet.

"With the addition of new EcoTank monochrome printers, we've taken Epson's revolutionary cartridge-free EcoTank design and optimized it for the highly productive and cost-effective small business and home office," said Nils Madden, marketing director, Consumer Printing, Epson America. "Epson is committed to providing professionals with the most affordable, reliable, hassle-free printing solutions so they can continue to focus on investing in and growing their business."

The new line of EcoTank Wireless Monochrome Supertank Printers allows users to be more productive and were made to easily fit into any office environment with their compact, space-saving design. Additional key features include:

Voice-activated printing 5 with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant ™ and Siri ®

with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri 35-page ADF (only on ET-M3710 model), copying, scanning and faxing

Rear tray for specialty media

Color touchscreen (ET-M3170) and 1.44" color LCD (ET-M2170)

Two-year limited warranty with registration7

Pricing, Availability and Support

The Epson ET-M3170 ($449.99 MSRP), ET-M2170 ($399.99 MSRP) and ET-M1170 ($349.99 MSRP) black and white printers will be available exclusively on Office Depot's website (www.officedepot.com) beginning May 7 and in Office Depot and OfficeMax stores nationwide beginning June 16. All three printers feature a two-year limited warranty with registration6. For more information and availability, please visit www.epson.com/ecotank.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Savings comparison and cost per ISO page based on the purchase cost of a replacement ink bottle and the cost of enough mono toner cartridges to achieve the total page yields of the ink bottle using the manufacturers' online prices and yields for the highest-capacity toner cartridges for the best-selling similarly featured mono laser printers priced at $499 (USD) with speeds of 30 ppm or less per industry-available data as of July 2018. Actual savings will vary based on print tasks, print volumes and usage conditions.

2 Part of the ink from the included bottle is used for initial setup, yields are lower than those of replacement ink bottles. Replacement ink bottle yields based on the ISO/IEC 19752 pattern with Epson's methodology. Actual ink yields will vary considerably for reasons including images printed, print settings, temperature and humidity. Ink is used for printing and printer maintenance, and the ink must be available for printing. For more information, visit www.epson.com/inkinfo

3 Most features require an Internet connection to the printer, as well as an Internet- and/or email-enabled device. For a list of Epson Connect™ enabled printers and compatible devices and apps, visit www.epson.com/connect

4 Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™; level of performance subject to the range of the router being used. Wi-Fi Direct may require printer software.

5 Epson Connect and Amazon Alexa account registration required.

6 12 months of standard limited warranty or 50,000 plain paper sheets (whichever happens first). For an additional 12 months (total of 24 months or 50,000 plain paper sheets, whichever happens first), register your product and use Epson genuine ink bottles. See Limited Warranty for details.

