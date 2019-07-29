Epson Supports the Studio Makerspace at SIGGRAPH 2019 with Latest Epson Technology and Hands on Printing Demos

LONG BEACH, Calif., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced it will continue its support and presence at The Studio at SIGGRAPH 2019, a unique experience that provides a place for artist collaboration and interactive learning. Epson is offering collaborative demonstrations on digital printing and providing wide-format printers for attendees to learn and perfect digital printing skills. The Studio will be open during SIGGRAPH from Sunday, July 28 through Thursday, Aug. 1 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

"The Studio provides a unique makerspace where digital imagery is transformed into physical art. Creatives and artists of all types have a wide range of printing technologies available: print a digital drawing on canvas, a still from fully rendered 3D scene, or even a t-shirt with your artwork," said Eddie Murphy, marketing specialist, Epson America. "We look forward to helping 3D animators and VFX artists learn and expand their knowledge, demystify the print process, and see how easy it is to print their work and produce sellable-quality prints worthy of gallery displays."

Visitors to The Studio will learn how to use a broad range of printing technologies, techniques and applications with help from experienced hands:

- Wide-Format Photo and Graphics Printing: Understand techniques to create outstanding wide-format prints every time with guidance from experts and the use of Epson solutions, including the 44-inch SureColor® P10000 Production Edition and SureColor P800, SureColor P600, and SureColor P400, desktop printing solutions. Leveraging Epson Print Layout, a software designed to simplify the highly complex print and color management workflow, attendees will learn how to create gallery-sized prints on a variety of fine art paper. Additional wide-format printing options include the new SureColor T5470M the ultra-productive print/copy/scan solution ideal for convenient collaboration and for printing graphics, illustrations and posters.

- Dye-Sublimation for Rigid Photo Applications: Using the award-winning Epson dye-sublimation system featuring Epson UltraChrome® DS with High Density Black ink learn how to transfer images onto rigid photo metal (ChromaLuxe) and other rigid substrates with Epson DS Transfer Photo Paper, a lightweight dye-sublimation transfer paper specifically designed for photo panels and other rigid substrates.

- T-Shirt Printing: Learn the technical and special design considerations for creating and printing T-shirts and other cotton garments with the SureColor F2100.

Beyond the Studio activities, digital signage at the show will be projected with the Epson LightScene®, an accent lighting laser projector designed to discreetly blend into any setting and deliver captivating, immersive displays.

For more information on Epson's printing solutions, visit www.proimaging.epson.com, for more on Epson's LightScene, visit www.epson.com/lightscene.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

