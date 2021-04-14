Epson SurePress Digital Label Press Reaches Milestone - Printing Nearly Two Million Square Feet a Month

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced a single SurePress L-6534VW has produced the following commercial print volumes in an installation – 1.99 million square feet in one month, 5.5 million square feet in one quarter and 13.8 million square feet over a period of nine months since installation. Epson was able to track this data with its Epson Remote Management System server, a digital monitoring system that tracks usage data. This milestone emphasizes how the Epson SurePress digital label press can serve the largest of label converters.

Third-party research from IT Strategies notes the average monthly print volume for large digital presses is 215,000-430,000 square feet. The SurePress L-6534VW being tracked by the Epson Remote Management System server shows production that is four times more than this average. The workflow to the SurePress L-6534VW was driven by the Wasatch RIP solution, which offers a fully customizable solution designed to streamline orders, minimize production errors, help increase productivity, and run print production effectively. This label printing milestone marks another benefit of the SurePress digital label press solution for label converters, underscoring not only its productivity, but its reliability to consistently print so many labels month after month.

"Many manufacturers quote fast print speeds, which by themselves can be misleading, if they are not sustainable over time. This data from SurePress shows real-world production, with sustained printing stats over a period of several months," said Mike Pruitt, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "This printing milestone demonstrates once again why the SurePress L-6534VW is a reliable, high-quality label press solution for highly automated installations."

The Epson SurePress L-6534VW digital UV press, designed for label converters investing in a digital label press or looking to expand production facilities, is a reliable and easy-to-use press that enables high-speed printing ideal for producing labels and packaging with outstanding durability. The PrecisionCore® linehead, center drum system, and digital varnish deliver high-quality images. The space-saving, compact design integrates all of the functions required for production, such as Corona treatment, White ink, digital varnish, and an additional UV curing unit.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson will become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON, PrecisionCore and SurePress are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2021 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

Related Links

www.epson.com

