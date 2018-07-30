Epson SurePress L-4533A/AW Digital Label Press Receives 91 Percent Pantone Coverage Certification

LONG BEACH, Calif., July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced its Epson SurePress® L-4533A/AW digital label press has been evaluated and approved by Pantone®, the provider of professional color management services and tools, for its capability to achieve 91 percent1 of the PANTONE Solid Coated Colors within delta E of 1.5 CIEDE2000. The Epson SurePress L-4533A/AW is certified to reach its full Pantone coverage capabilities when used in conjunction with the Avery Primax 250TC/S692N/BG40W/BW6033B PS label media and Epson ink.

The 91 percent coverage certification is so wide that Epson regularly uses the XCMYK input profile versus GRACoL®, the industry's current standard, and SWOP profiles made for earlier generations of pre-digital six color equipment. The L-4533 uses a 4-color work flow with the RIP and the press determines the orange and green automatically, saving time, simplifying the operation and improving the day to day accuracy of the jobs. In a rapidly changing printing and packaging landscape, this certification helps underscore Epson's commitment to helping converters and their customers create engaging color labels.

According to a study by the Journal of Experimental Psychology, color helps people store images more efficiently than colorless scenes2, showing that color labels are more memorable and consequentially recognizable. Studies by CCICOLOR – Institute for Color Research also show that between 62 and 90 percent of people's subconscious judgment at initial viewing of a product is based on color alone3, further pushing the need for greater color achievability in the label market. The expanded color selection allows owners of the Epson SurePress L-4533A/AW to address more applications, such as flexible packaging with photographic images.

ID Products, a company that specializes in labels, screen printed overlays and more, has been using the SurePress L-4533A/AW to create nutrition labels, craft beer labels, pharma labels, and more. Adding this press into its production workflow has expanded ID Products' customer base as well as its reach into new and exciting market verticals. With its wide color gamut and precision, the SurePress L-4533A/AW has reinforced ID Products' foundation on delivering perfect and consistent quality, enabling the business to meet their customers' high expectations for color accuracy and dependability.

"Our business has been built on providing perfect and consistent quality, and we measure color at the beginning, middle and end of runs with multiple light sources. I can say, the SurePress results have exceeded my expectations – colors are consistent time and time again," said Luke Philippas, director of manufacturing and engineering, ID Products. "Using the SurePress, we are able to re-run jobs from months ago with little to no color adjustment. This is not the first digital technology we have put into production, but it is the best."

Designed for prime label converters and commercial printers, the Epson SurePress L-4533A/AW is an easy-to-operate, six or seven-color inkjet digital label press for high-quality, short-run label printing. Delivering exceptional print and color quality, as well as innovative features, the SurePress L-4533A/AW allows printers to expand their service offerings.

"Pantone's certification of the SurePress L4533A/AW underscores the wide color gamut this digital label press delivers to converters," said Mike Pruitt, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "With the increasing demand for vibrant color labels, this certification further shows that Epson is able to provide a solution to enable businesses to create brilliant and vivid color labels while delivering high-quality results."

About the Epson SurePress L-4533A/AW:

High-Quality Labels – Epson MicroPiezo ® inkjet technology and a wide color gamut deliver spot colors and gradients required for branded prime labels and packaging

– Epson MicroPiezo inkjet technology and a wide color gamut deliver spot colors and gradients required for branded prime labels and packaging Ease of Operation – Automated printing means one operator can run several units at one time

– Automated printing means one operator can run several units at one time Remarkable Reliability – All components manufactured by Epson; backed by the Epson service network

– All components manufactured by Epson; backed by the Epson service network Versatile Substrate Support – Prints on off-the-shelf flexo PS label materials including uncoated, gloss and semi-gloss papers, film, and vinyl

– Prints on off-the-shelf flexo PS label materials including uncoated, gloss and semi-gloss papers, film, and vinyl Industrial-quality ink – Durable, water-based, resin-coated pigment inks provide excellent adhesion, plus water and abrasion resistance on most substrates

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 76,000 employees in 87 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

