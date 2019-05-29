Epson to Demonstrate its Most Compact and Brightest Large Venue Laser Projectors Ever at InfoComm

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson, the number-one selling projector brand worldwide1, today announced it will be showcasing its newest laser projector technology at InfoComm 2019. Its new range of compact, interchangeable-lens Pro L10-Series laser projectors, the new Pro L30000U and its now available in white ELPLX01 and ELPLX02 ultra short-throw lenses will be on display at InfoComm 2019 in Orlando, Fla. from June 12-14 at Epson's booth, #2129.

"We are excited to bring our most impressive projector lineup to-date to InfoComm this year – as it is the first time we are showcasing these new products in the U.S.," said Gavin Downey, senior product manager, Epson America, Inc. "From our newest compact, interchangeable-lens installation laser projectors to our brightest projector ever, this showcase will demonstrate the high impact display technology for which Epson is known."

The Pro L10-Series are Epson's most compact, interchangeable-lens laser projectors. The new models offer 4K Enhancement2, HDBaseT and wide lens shift, making them ideal for large venue usage – from visitor attractions to higher education, museums to corporate meeting rooms. Compatible with 11 optional powered lenses, including a .35 throw ratio ultra short-throw lens with zero offset, the projectors offer built-in image warping, edge blending, overlay shape and color filters, playlists, and free software for multi-projector setup. They produce detailed, high contrast images and a BT.709 color space for more realistic images and easier to read presentations, while the minimalist, discreet design and quiet fan ensure the projectors fit seamlessly into a wide variety of environments.

Designed for dynamic, high-impact live productions, Epson Pro L30000U high-end laser projector offers the best and brightest performance of the Pro L Series. Ideal for rental, staging, and other large-venue applications, this projector combines a laser light engine with inorganic components for extraordinary brightness and reliability. It offers a virtually maintenance-free 20,000-hour3 laser light source. Premium features include 30,000 lumens of color and white brightness4, 4K-Ready lenses, native WUXGA resolution with 4K Enhancement Technology2, sealed optical engine, 3G-SDI, and HDBaseT™ connectivity.

The ELPLX01 and ELPLX02 ultra short-throw lenses are now available in white for seamless integration into a wide variety of installations when paired with Epson's white projectors. Available alongside Epson's extensive selection of lenses, the ultra short-throw lenses project supersized images from just a few feet away. Featuring a 0.35 throw ratio and zero offset, they provide an ideal solution for installation in narrow spaces and rear-projection applications. Plus, their wide lens shift range offers even more flexibility when needed.

In addition to its large venue laser projection lineup, Epson's booth will feature Moverio® augmented reality smart glasses solutions and BrightLink® interactive display technologies. Epson LightScene® will also be on display, demonstrating unique digital customer experiences for retail, hospitality and more.

For additional information, visit www.epson.com/largevenue.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson is the #1 projector brand worldwide and in the U.S. according to most recent quarterly data from PMA, a leading high-tech market research and publishing firm specializing in the display market.

2 4K Enhancement Technology shifts each pixel diagonally by 0.5 pixels to double the resolution and surpass Full HD image quality.

3 No required maintenance for the light source up to 20,000 hours. Approximate time until brightness decreases 50% from first usage. Measured by acceleration test assuming use of 0.04 - 0.20 mg/m3 of particulate matter. Time varies depending on usage conditions and environment. Replacement of parts other than the light source may be required in a shorter period. The projector has a standard limited warranty of 3 years.

4 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

EPSON, LightScene and Moverio are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. BrightLink is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

