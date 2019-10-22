Epson to Expand IntelliFlex Feeding System Product Line

Powered by Epson Robots' IntelliFlex Software and Vision Guide, the IntelliFlex Feeding Systems deliver simplistic and affordable feeding solutions to accommodate a wide variety of parts for applications in medical, consumer, automotive, electronics and more. The new IntelliFlex 530 is ideal for handling plastic, rubber and metal parts and is particularly well suited for applications such as mechanical and electronic assembly, kitting, palletizing and tray loading and material handling.

"We are expanding our IntelliFlex Feeding Systems product line to meet a growing need for high mix low volume parts singulation," said Gregg Brunnick, director of product management for Epson Robots. "The integration of Epson robots, feeder and vision system into a single development environment dramatically reduces development time, providing manufacturers operational efficiency with quick part changeovers. Adding a solution that can accommodate a wider range of part sizes, gives our customers more options to meet their particular application needs."

Epson's IntelliFlex Feeding solutions deliver simplistic and affordable feeding solutions that are innovative alternatives to the bowl and flexible feeder solutions available in the market today. These revolutionary solutions eliminate costly, time-consuming retooling and allow manufacturers to work with a wide variety of parts without purchasing new equipment. Integrated with Epson RC+® Development Software, the IntelliFlex Feeding Systems offer easy setup and configuration from one environment. The systems' point-and-click interfaces help reduce the typical development time required for advanced applications. Smart auto-tuning automatically adjust the IntelliFlex Feeding Systems for new parts, providing flexible, cost-efficient, future-proof parts singulation solutions.

Key Features

High-performance parts-feeding solution ― powered by Epson robots, IntelliFlex Software, and Vision Guide Simple setup and configuration ― fully integrated with Epson RC+ Development Software Point-and-click interface ― helps reduce the typical development time required for advanced applications Flexible parts handling ― two feeder sizes available; supports parts from 30 -150 mm in size Quick parts changeover ― feeder offers easy setup to accommodate different parts for reduced total cost of ownership Compatible with a wide range of parts ― supports simple to complex parts, as well as delicate materials Smart auto-tuning ― automatically adjusts the feeder parameters for new parts setup Unique directional vibration capabilities ― multi-axis vibration technology for optimized parts control and singulation Blacklight options ―red, green, blue, white and infrared available Tray configuration options ― ESD/anti-static and anti-rolling available (varies by model)

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC controlled precision factory automation, with well over 85,000 units sold worldwide1 and a product line of hundreds of models of easy to use SCARA, Cartesian and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC based platform. Building on a 35-year heritage, Epson Robots today delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics, and is underpinned by original microdevices. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

Note: EPSON and Epson RC+ are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. IntelliFlex is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks

1Epson internal sales data through 2019.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

