Epson to Host Popular "Print Academy" In-Booth Demonstrations and Showcase Moverio AR Smart Glasses for Drone Photography During PhotoPlus Expo 2018
Who:
Epson will be participating in the upcoming PhotoPlus Expo show in New York City to showcase its latest advancements in imaging technology for the photographic community in booth #707.
What:
During the show, Epson will host a series of live presentations with leading printmakers from the online Print Academy, demonstrating how to produce exhibition quality prints. Presenters will be printing with the SureColor® P800 professional 13-inch inkjet printer.
Epson will also be showcasing its Moverio® augmented reality (AR) smart glasses and the new Drone Soar app, discussing the benefits for usage in the drone photography market. Additional information on specific events and participating products follow.
Epson Print Academy
Moverio AR Smart Glasses and Soar App:
|
FastFoto®:
|
Printer Demos and Gallery:
|
When:
PhotoPlus Expo runs from Oct. 25-27, 2018 and the exhibit hall is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Following is the list of "Epson Print Academy" sessions that will be held at Epson's booth:
"Epson Print Academy" Presentation Schedule
Time
Thursday, Oct. 25
Friday, Oct. 26
Saturday, Oct. 27
11 – 11:30 a.m.
Matt Kloskowski
11:30 a.m. – Noon
Vincent Versace
Julieanne Kost
Noon – 12:30 p.m.
Mac Holbert
Vincent Versace
12:30 – 1 p.m.
Julieanne Kost
1 – 1:30 p.m.
John Paul Caponigro
John Paul Caponigro
Matt Kloskowski
2 – 2:30 p.m.
Mac Holbert
Matt Kloskowski
Vincent Versace
3 – 3:30 p.m.
John Paul Caponigro
Mac Holbert
4 – 4:30 p.m.
Matt Kloskowski
Where:
Javits Convention Center, New York City; Epson Booth #707
Why:
Epson is a leader and technology innovator in the photography market, providing advanced products for photographers – from amateurs to professionals selling their work. For additional information about Epson professional imaging solutions visit www.proimaging.epson.com. For additional information about Epson Moverio AR smart glasses, visit www.epson.com/moverio.
About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.
Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 76,000 employees in 87 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.
Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).
1 Wirelessly scan, scan to the cloud, PCs or Mac with Epson FastFoto software and Epson ScanSmart software, installed on the connected Windows® PC or Mac®; wirelessly scan to smartphones or tablets (Android™/iOS® devices) via the Epson DocumentScan App. Internet access required.
2 As compared to other personal/consumer photo scanners, generally defined as photo scanners priced under $1,000 USD (MSRP).
3 Based on average speed from start of scan to end of feeding, scanning thirty-six 4" x 6" photos at 300 dpi in landscape orientation. Results may vary based on processor speed, memory, and operating system of the connected computer.
EPSON, FastFoto, Moverio, PrecisionCore TFP, SureColor, and UltraChrome HDX are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2018 Epson America, Inc.
