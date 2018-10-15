Epson to Host Popular "Print Academy" In-Booth Demonstrations and Showcase Moverio AR Smart Glasses for Drone Photography During PhotoPlus Expo 2018

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Who: Epson will be participating in the upcoming PhotoPlus Expo show in New York City to showcase its latest advancements in imaging technology for the photographic community in booth #707. What: During the show, Epson will host a series of live presentations with leading printmakers from the online Print Academy, demonstrating how to produce exhibition quality prints. Presenters will be printing with the SureColor® P800 professional 13-inch inkjet printer. Epson will also be showcasing its Moverio® augmented reality (AR) smart glasses and the new Drone Soar app, discussing the benefits for usage in the drone photography market. Additional information on specific events and participating products follow. Epson Print Academy Epson will be hosting a series of 30-minute presentations from some of the industry's top photographic printing experts. Presentations will demonstrate the process of optimizing files to create the highest quality prints. Moverio AR Smart Glasses and Soar App: Epson will showcase the Moverio BT-300FPV smart glasses that redefine First-person View (FPV) for drone photography, providing a transparent display that makes it easy to view a drone's video feed and key flight statistics, while keeping the aircraft in sight. In addition, booth attendees will get a chance to demo the new Epson Drone Soar app, the first full-featured AR app for DJI drone pilots that is poised to revolutionize how photographers fly drones. The Epson Drone Soar app delivers never-before-seen AR experiences for DJI drone users, including rich AR content, flight telemetry data and video feed monitoring. FastFoto®: Epson will be demonstrating the new Wi-Fi1 enabled FastFoto FF-680W – the World's Fastest Personal Photo Scanner2. Digitize thousands of photos – as fast as 1 photo per second at 300 dpi3. SafeTouch Technology offers worry-free scanning for virtually any size, including panoramic and Polaroid photos, and SingleStep Technology scans both the front and back of images in a single scan. Offering the ultimate in versatility, the FF-680W features a variety of modes for quick sharing, archiving and photo enlargements. Printer Demos and Gallery: Epson will be demonstrating its award-winning SureColor wide-format printer line. In addition, Epson will be displaying a photo gallery with its Legacy Paper line. Representing the art of papermaking at its finest, the Legacy Papers are developed specifically for those who intend to exhibit and sell their prints, both to art collectors and investors. When: PhotoPlus Expo runs from Oct. 25-27, 2018 and the exhibit hall is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Following is the list of "Epson Print Academy" sessions that will be held at Epson's booth:

"Epson Print Academy" Presentation Schedule Time Thursday, Oct. 25 Friday, Oct. 26 Saturday, Oct. 27 11 – 11:30 a.m. Matt Kloskowski 11:30 a.m. – Noon Vincent Versace Julieanne Kost Noon – 12:30 p.m. Mac Holbert Vincent Versace 12:30 – 1 p.m. Julieanne Kost 1 – 1:30 p.m. John Paul Caponigro John Paul Caponigro Matt Kloskowski 2 – 2:30 p.m. Mac Holbert Matt Kloskowski Vincent Versace 3 – 3:30 p.m. John Paul Caponigro Mac Holbert 4 – 4:30 p.m. Matt Kloskowski

Where: Javits Convention Center, New York City; Epson Booth #707 Why: Epson is a leader and technology innovator in the photography market, providing advanced products for photographers – from amateurs to professionals selling their work. For additional information about Epson professional imaging solutions visit www.proimaging.epson.com. For additional information about Epson Moverio AR smart glasses, visit www.epson.com/moverio.

