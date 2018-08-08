Epson to Present at Outlook Leadership Conference 2018

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MEDIA ALERT:

Who: Epson and its VAR partner will be presenting at the Outlook Leadership Conference, which brings the convenience and petroleum retailing industry together to stimulate conversation and propel all businesses to new heights. Andy Scherz, senior product manager, Commercial Label Printers, Epson America, Inc., and Brian Mayfield, president, TechQuidation, will be participating in the "Innovation Forums." What: Scherz and Mayfield will be presenting "Color Labels Grow Sales and Build Brands." The session will look at how strong branding and engaging labels are fundamental for top retail products, and how new technology makes it easy to extend the benefits of impactful labeling to fresh food production, ultimately growing sales. The session will compare older label solutions with new methods that enable businesses to create and print beautiful color labels immediately at the point of production – in store or the kitchen. Epson ColorWorks® on-demand inkjet label printers increase productivity while reducing the cost of using pre-printed labels. Ideal for high mix label requirements, ColorWorks solutions deliver fast, full‑color, high‑volume, heavy production labels for busy, fresh food production. When: The session will be held from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. Where: Terranea Resort, Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. Why: Developed by one of the largest label printer manufacturers in the labeling and packaging industry, Epson's ColorWorks on-demand inkjet label printers deliver full-color production labels for fresh food production, while reducing costs and increasing productivity. The ColorWorks solutions are ideal for those in the retail industry looking for dependable and durable color label printing solutions to increase sales. For additional information, visit https://epson.com/colorworks.

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 76,000 employees in 87 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

