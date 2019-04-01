Epson to Showcase Award-Winning Line of SCARA and 6-Axis Robots at Automate 2019

CARSON, Calif., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Who: Epson Robots will be showcasing its award-winning line of SCARA and 6-Axis robots at Automate, as well as introduce 3 new robotics solutions. In addition, the company will lead a discussion for users new to factory automation.

What: Epson Robots are designed for maximum efficiency and productivity for small parts assembly in industries ranging from automotive and medical development, to lab automation, consumer electronics, electronic components and industrial manufacturing.

Showcase

SCARA Robots

With more than 300 models, Epson's versatile SCARA robot lineup, the G-Series, LS-Series, RS-Series and T-Series All-in-One, make Epson the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world. Starting at $7,495, Epson SCARA robots provide payloads up to 20 kg and reaches ranging from 175 to 1,000mm. Available in a variety of configurations, these robots deliver extraordinary cycle times and extreme precision with repeatability down to 5 microns. Epson will expand its award-winning SCARA lineup and demonstrate a new model at Automate.

6-Axis Robots

Epson's space-saving 6-Axis robots, including the C4-Series, C8-Series and N-Series, enable a remarkable range of motion with few mechanical restrictions. With its SlimLine design, Epson 6-Axis robots can reach into confined workspaces from many angles with ultra smooth motion, making these robots some of the most flexible 6-Axis robots available in the market today. Epson will continue its heritage of innovation by introducing a groundbreaking ultra-low cost 6-Axis robot at Automate.

Integrated Solutions

Epson offers a strong integrated solutions portfolio. Vision Guide provides high precision robotic guidance, enabling developers to quickly build applications and reduce overall development time and cost. Force Guide takes automation to the next level by delivering fast, tactile feedback to guide robots for high-precision parts placement. Both solutions have an easy to use point-and-click setup and are fully integrated within the Epson RC+ development environment for easy configuration. Epson will add to its solution portfolio by unveiling a revolutionary integrated parts feeding solution at Automate.

Educational Track: A Beginner's Tour of Robotic Automation--Track: How to Automate

Rick Brookshire, Group Product Manager Epson Robots

This presentation will serve well as a starting point for those new to automation. Attendees will come away with a good understanding on how to get started with robotics in automation and the key aspects to consider.

When: Automate takes place from April 8-11, 2019.

A Beginner's Tour of Robotic Automation--Track: "How to Automate" will take place Wednesday, April 10 from 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm.

Where: McCormick Center, Chicago, IL Epson booth #7566

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC controlled precision factory automation, with an installed base of well over 85,000 robots worldwide and a product line of hundreds of models of easy to use SCARA, Cartesian and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC based platform. Building on a 35-year heritage, Epson Robots today delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 81,000 employees in 85 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

Note: EPSON and Epson RC+ are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson. All other product brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks.

