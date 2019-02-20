Epson to Showcase Color Label Printing Solutions at Natural Products Expo West

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Who: Epson, a leader in the digital label and packaging industry, will be showcasing its leading ColorWorks® on-demand, desktop color label printing solutions for fresh food and natural products, as well as samples created on SurePress® digital label presses, at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, Calif. in booth #3234.



What: During Natural Products Expo West, Epson will be featuring its ColorWorks on-demand, desktop inkjet label printer solutions that deliver fast, efficient, custom food and beverage and natural products labels on-demand to save time and reduce costs, bringing greater flexibility to co-packing operations. The booth will also have samples printed from Epson's SurePress digital label and flexible packaging presses, including real-world samples from Body Barrier™, a high-end soap and body wash brand.





Booth visitors will have a chance to learn the benefits of Epson's on-demand label printing solutions in the food and beverage and natural product industries – from meeting the needs of high-volume environments to producing customized, high-quality on-demand labels:





ColorWorks C3500 – With speeds up to four inches per second 1 , the C3500 inkjet label printer can produce up to 2,000 high-quality full color labels per day at a lower entry price point, helping to reduce labels costs and increase operational efficiencies.





– With speeds up to four inches per second , the C3500 inkjet label printer can produce up to 2,000 high-quality full color labels per day at a lower entry price point, helping to reduce labels costs and increase operational efficiencies. ColorWorks C7500GE – Built for reliable, high-quality performance, the C7500GE offers advanced on-demand, durable, full-color glossy and customized label printing with spot color matching at a low cost per label in a quick turnaround time for demanding, high-volume environments.

Samples created from SurePress digital label presses, which deliver high-quality labels with flexibility and accurate color reproduction, providing pre- and post-press versatility to meet the demand of various labels and flexible packaging needs. will also be showcased at the event:





SurePress L-6034VW – Epson's single-pass industrial press uses Epson's PrecisionCore ® linehead technology and low migration LED UV curing ink, enabling high-speed printing ideal for producing labels designed for scratch and weather resistance. The L-6034VW integrates functions required for label production, including a Corona Treater, White ink, digital varnish, an additional UV curing unit, and automated maintenance and print head monitoring.





– Epson's single-pass industrial press uses Epson's PrecisionCore linehead technology and low migration LED UV curing ink, enabling high-speed printing ideal for producing labels designed for scratch and weather resistance. The L-6034VW integrates functions required for label production, including a Corona Treater, White ink, digital varnish, an additional UV curing unit, and automated maintenance and print head monitoring. SurePress L-4533AW – This seven-color digital label press with White ink delivers remarkable color gamut for accurate spot colors and gradients for brand-quality color prime labels and packaging. The L-4533AW is a low-cost, turnkey solution. At the booth, Epson will be showcasing expanded packaging applications using water-based ink, including shrink and in-mold label, flexible packaging and thin film for foods. When: The conference runs from Thursday, March 7 through Saturday, March 9 and Hall C is open:





Thursday, March 7 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, March 8 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 9 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, Calif.; Epson America, Inc. booth #3234 in Hall C; attendees can also visit the Body Barrier booth to see additional product labels printed with SurePress at # 2859 in Hall C



Why: Developed by one of the largest label printer manufacturers in the labeling and packaging industry, Epson's ColorWorks on-demand inkjet label printers and SurePress digital label presses provide proven results for a wide range of full-color labeling applications. Epson's color label printing solutions are ideal for co-packers in the food and beverage industry looking to provide labeling and flexible packaging services for customers with a low total cost of ownership while offering fast-drying and durable food labels. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/label-printers.

1 When printing 2.2-inches (56mm) width bidirectional mode, with banding reduction disabled in 360x360 dpi resolution.

