Epson to Showcase Color Label Printing Solutions at Natural Products Expo West
Feb 21, 2019, 03:01 ET
LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Who:
Epson, a leader in the digital label and packaging industry, will be showcasing its leading ColorWorks® on-demand, desktop color label printing solutions for fresh food and natural products, as well as samples created on SurePress® digital label presses, at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, Calif. in booth #3234.
What:
During Natural Products Expo West, Epson will be featuring its ColorWorks on-demand, desktop inkjet label printer solutions that deliver fast, efficient, custom food and beverage and natural products labels on-demand to save time and reduce costs, bringing greater flexibility to co-packing operations. The booth will also have samples printed from Epson's SurePress digital label and flexible packaging presses, including real-world samples from Body Barrier™, a high-end soap and body wash brand.
Booth visitors will have a chance to learn the benefits of Epson's on-demand label printing solutions in the food and beverage and natural product industries – from meeting the needs of high-volume environments to producing customized, high-quality on-demand labels:
Samples created from SurePress digital label presses, which deliver high-quality labels with flexibility and accurate color reproduction, providing pre- and post-press versatility to meet the demand of various labels and flexible packaging needs. will also be showcased at the event:
When:
The conference runs from Thursday, March 7 through Saturday, March 9 and Hall C is open:
Where:
Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, Calif.; Epson America, Inc. booth #3234 in Hall C; attendees can also visit the Body Barrier booth to see additional product labels printed with SurePress at # 2859 in Hall C
Why:
Developed by one of the largest label printer manufacturers in the labeling and packaging industry, Epson's ColorWorks on-demand inkjet label printers and SurePress digital label presses provide proven results for a wide range of full-color labeling applications. Epson's color label printing solutions are ideal for co-packers in the food and beverage industry looking to provide labeling and flexible packaging services for customers with a low total cost of ownership while offering fast-drying and durable food labels. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/label-printers.
About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.
Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 81,000 employees in 85 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.
Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).
1 When printing 2.2-inches (56mm) width bidirectional mode, with banding reduction disabled in 360x360 dpi resolution.
Note: EPSON, ColorWorks, PrecisionCore, and SurePress are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.
