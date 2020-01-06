Epson to Showcase Its Vision of the Retail Store of the Future to Attendees at NRF Show

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Who: Epson America invites attendees to experience and re-imagine the retail tech store of the future in a simulated shopping experience at the NRF 2020 Retail Big Show, booth #4554. The company will also announce the next generation label printer.



What: Visitors will be able to conduct transactions using the latest POS solutions in the traditional checkout lane as well as for online ordering and in-store pickup, discover the latest projection technology for creating compelling, relevant and contextual retail experiences, and learn which back office solutions are best suited to help store managers manage operations in the changing retail environment. They will come away with new ideas on how retail technology can change the way they do business and help empower customers to engage with products or brands in deeper and more meaningful ways.

Front Store Solutions Showcase

This showcase will feature POS solutions that enable key functionality such as line busting, online ordering, self-service, and more to increase operational and transaction efficiency.

Dynamic, Contextual Content with Laser Projection

Showcasing a range of projector solutions, Epson will demonstrate how projection technology can be used to deliver captivating experiences to help increase engagement and customer retention in a variety of applications from a digital storefront, to wayfinding and visual merchandising:

LightScene ® – Accent lighting laser projector designed to blend seamlessly into any environment while illuminating and projecting on virtually any surface or material, unleashing dynamic, experiential content for signage and décor.

– Accent lighting laser projector designed to blend seamlessly into any environment while illuminating and projecting on virtually any surface or material, unleashing dynamic, experiential content for signage and décor. PowerLite ® L610U – Feature-packed and compact laser projector delivers incredible value with powerful performance in a versatile form factor offering vibrant, colorful images and easy setup across multiple devices.

– Feature-packed and compact laser projector delivers incredible value with powerful performance in a versatile form factor offering vibrant, colorful images and easy setup across multiple devices. Pro L1755UNL with W06 Lens – Large venue, interchangeable-lens laser projector with a W06 Wide Zoom Lens offers advanced installation features with bright, detailed imagery for sharp, true-to-life displays.

Back Office/Store Solutions Showcase

This showcase will feature business solutions that help manage back store operations:

Epson's OmniLink Merchant Services (OMS) – Optimized for fast deployment, it acts as a business intelligence gateway to a full spectrum of cloud services. OMS comes equipped with an API, a user-friendly portal and a variety of resources designed to help with back office operations such as billing and operations, management tools, and reporting.

– Optimized for fast deployment, it acts as a business intelligence gateway to a full spectrum of cloud services. OMS comes equipped with an API, a user-friendly portal and a variety of resources designed to help with back office operations such as billing and operations, management tools, and reporting. WorkForce ® Pro WF-C5790 – Compact workgroup multifunction printer, powered by PrecisionCore ® , delivers low-cost color and features innovative Replaceable Ink Pack System to minimize office interventions.

– Compact workgroup multifunction printer, powered by PrecisionCore , delivers low-cost color and features innovative Replaceable Ink Pack System to minimize office interventions. WorkForce ST-M1000 Supertank – Cartridge-free monochrome business printer for high-volume printing, powered by PrecisionCore ® , includes up to two years of ink in the box 1 - enough ink to print up to 11,000 pages black. 2

– Cartridge-free monochrome business printer for high-volume printing, powered by PrecisionCore , includes up to two years of ink in the box - enough ink to print up to 11,000 pages black. WorkForce EC-C110 – Portable wireless printing solution is the lightest and smallest color mobile printer 3 and has a built-in rechargeable battery for easy transport when needing to print on the go.

– Portable wireless printing solution is the lightest and smallest color mobile printer and has a built-in rechargeable battery for easy transport when needing to print on the go. WorkForce Enterprise WF-C20590 – High-speed multifunction color line head printer, powered by PrecisionCore Heat-Free TM Technology, delivers brilliant-quality output with breakthrough speeds up to 100 ISO pages per minute 2 for SMB and corporate workgroups.

High-speed multifunction color line head printer, powered by PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology, delivers brilliant-quality output with breakthrough speeds up to 100 ISO pages per minute for SMB and corporate workgroups. ColorWorks ® C6000A – Inkjet color label printer delivers on-demand 4-inch color labels at speeds of up to 5-inches per second 4 . The C6000A produces crisp images comparable to pre-printed labels and includes an auto cutter to create variable length labels for easy job separation.

Inkjet color label printer delivers on-demand 4-inch color labels at speeds of up to 5-inches per second . The C6000A produces crisp images comparable to pre-printed labels and includes an auto cutter to create variable length labels for easy job separation. Newcastle Systems Mobile Workstation – Epson partner Newcastle System's mobile cart with the Epson WorkForce Pro WF-M5299 monochrome printer and ColorWorks C3500 color label printer provides a battery-powered mobile workstation solution to improve warehouse staff productivity.

When: The NRF conference Expo Hall is open Sunday, Jan. 12 and Monday, Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Where: Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City; Epson booth #4554



Why: Epson is dedicated to meeting customers' needs as they move from a traditional retail space to the store of the future by delivering the latest technologies required to address changing customer behavior. For additional information, visit Epson's website.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics, and is underpinned by original microdevices. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

