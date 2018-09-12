Epson to Showcase Label Printing Solutions at Labelexpo Americas 2018

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Who: Epson will be showcasing its leading Label and Package printing solutions at Labelexpo Americas in Chicago (Booth #5813). Epson's booth will include the SurePress® digital label presses with automated solutions including workflow using the Wasatch RIP software, as well as ColorWorks® on-demand color label printers. What: Epson will feature its SurePress digital label presses, including the SurePress L-6034VW and L-4533AW. Epson's high-quality label presses can be tailored to meet various needs and budgets, and provide media flexibility for pressure sensitive, shrink and in-mold labels, as well as flexible packaging. Epson will also showcase its line of ColorWorks on-demand inkjet label printers, which deliver fast, efficient, custom labels on-demand to save time and reduce costs. SurePress L-6034VW – Epson's single-pass industrial press uses Epson's PrecisionCore ® linehead technology and low migration LED UV curing ink, enabling high-speed printing ideal for producing labels designed for scratch and weather resistance. The L-6034VW integrates functions required for label production, including a Corona Treater, White ink, digital varnish, an additional UV curing unit, and automated maintenance and print head monitoring.

– Epson will be demonstrating the SurePress workflow automation capabilities made possible with the Wasatch RIP software included with the presses. The sophisticated solution provides color management options, efficient layout features, intuitive workflow tools, variable data printing, and contour cutting. ColorWorks: Epson's ColorWorks on-demand color label printers increase productivity and reduce the cost of using pre-printed labels, delivering dependable, commercial inkjet printing with fast-drying, durable color inks. The ColorWorks C7500GE is ideal for demanding, high-volume environments that require customized glossy labels at a low cost, and it also ships with Wasatch SoftRIP Label Edition for powerful color management.

Epson's ColorWorks on-demand color label printers increase productivity and reduce the cost of using pre-printed labels, delivering dependable, commercial inkjet printing with fast-drying, durable color inks. The ColorWorks C7500GE is ideal for demanding, high-volume environments that require customized glossy labels at a low cost, and it also ships with Wasatch SoftRIP Label Edition for powerful color management. FlexStr8 Participation – The FlexStr8 Snap-on Encoder System upgrades the ColorWorks C7500GE into a high-speed, full-color, RFID label printer that allows variable color data and variable UHF RFID integration at high operating speeds. The system identifies rejected tags on the fly and maintains a log file to track the defective tag and reason for failure. When: The conference runs from Tuesday, Sept. 25 through Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. Where: Donald E. Stephens Convention Center; Rosemont, Ill.; Epson America Booth #5813.

