Epson to Showcase New FastFoto FF-680W Wireless Photo and Document Scanning System at RootsTech 2019

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Who: Epson will be sponsoring and participating in the upcoming RootsTech conference in Salt Lake City to showcase its latest advancement in high-speed photo scanning and archiving to the genealogy community in booth #523







What: During the show, Epson will be showcasing the second generation FastFoto®, the FF-680W Wireless1 Photo and Document Scanning System, the world's fastest personal photo scanner2. Scanning as fast as one photo per second at 300 dpi3 and up to 36 photos per batch, the FF-680W scanner offers worry-free scanning for a variety of media types and sizes including postcards, panoramic photos and Polaroid photos digitizing cherished family photos and documents









In addition, Epson will be hosting two seminars:



- Experience the Fastest Personal Photoscan­­ner2 and How it Can Help You Restore, Organize, and Share Thousands of Photos-Epson FastFoto: On Thursday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. in the Demo Theater, Jack Rieger, senior product manager of software and user experience, Epson America, will discuss and share the fastest way to scan, restore, organize, and share photos with the FastFoto FF-680W scanner. Attendees may enter for a chance to win a FastFoto FF-680W scanner











- How to Get Professional Results with Epson Perfection Photo Scanners-High Quality Scanning of Negatives, Slides and Prints: On Saturday, March 2 at 1:20 p.m. in the Demo Theater, Greg Newcomb, associate product manager of scanners, Epson America, will share tips and tricks to achieve the highest quality scans of cherished family photographs saved as negatives, slides and old faded photo prints. Attendees may enter for a chance to win an Epson flatbed photo scanner







When: RootsTech runs from Feb. 27 to March 2, 2019. The expo hall hours are as follows:



- Wednesday, Feb. 27 from 6 – 8 p.m



- Thursday, Feb. 28 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m



- Friday, March 1 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m



- Saturday, March 2 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m







Where: Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City; Epson booth #523







Why: Epson is a leader and technology innovator in the photo and document scanning market – making it easy for genealogists to digitize and share cherished family memories with loved ones around the world. For additional information about the Epson FastFoto FF-680W scanner, visit www.Epson.com/FastFoto

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 81,000 employees in 85 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Wirelessly scan, scan to the cloud, PCs or Mac with Epson FastFoto software and Epson ScanSmart software, installed on the connected Windows® PC or Mac®; wirelessly scan to smartphones or tablets (Android™/iOS® devices) via the Epson DocumentScan App. Internet access required.

2 As compared to other personal/consumer photo scanners, generally defined as photo scanners priced under $1,000 USD (MSRP).

3 Based on average speed from start of scan to end of feeding, scanning thirty-six 4" x 6" photos at 300 dpi in landscape orientation. Results may vary based on processor speed, memory, and operating system of the connected computer.

EPSON and FastFoto are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.epson.com

