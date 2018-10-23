Epson to Showcase On-Demand Label Solutions at SupplySide West

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Who: Epson America, Inc., a leader in the digital label and packaging industry, will be showcasing its leading ColorWorks® on-demand color label printing solutions at SupplySide West in Las Vegas in booth #5315. What: During SupplySide West, Epson will be demonstrating its ColorWorks on-demand inkjet label printers that deliver fast, efficient, custom labels on-demand to save time and reduce costs, bringing greater flexibility to co-packing operations. Booth visitors will have a chance to learn the benefits of Epson's on-demand and digital label printing solutions for the food ingredients and contract manufacturing industries – from meeting the needs of high-volume environments to producing customized, high-quality on-demand labels that meet GHS-compliance requirements. Products on display include: • ColorWorks C3500 – With speeds up to four inches per second1, the C3500 inkjet label printer can produce up to 2,000 high-quality full color labels per day at a lower entry price point, helping to dramatically reduce labels costs and increase operational efficiencies. • ColorWorks C7500GE – Built for reliable, high-quality performance, the C7500GE offers advanced on-demand, durable, full-color glossy, and customized label printing with spot color matching at a low cost per label in a quick turnaround time for demanding, high-volume environments. When: The conference runs from Tuesday, Nov. 6 through Saturday, Nov. 10 and the Expo Hall is open: • Thursday, Nov. 8 – 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. • Friday, Nov. 9 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Mandalay Bay, 3950 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, Nev.; Epson America Booth #5315. Why: Developed by one of the largest label printer manufacturers in the labeling and packaging industry, Epson's ColorWorks on-demand inkjet label printers deliver full-color production labels to dietary supplement, beverage, functional food, personal care, and sports nutrition markets, while reducing costs and increasing productivity. The ColorWorks solutions are ideal for companies looking for dependable and durable color label printing solutions to increase sales. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/colorworks .

