Epson to Showcase Robot and Label Solutions at PACK EXPO Connects 2020

Who: Epson America, Inc., will be participating in the upcoming PACK EXPO Connects virtual trade show from Nov. 9-13, demonstrating leading robot and labeling technology solutions for a wide variety of automation applications. Epson will also be presenting on the "Innovation Stage" during the virtual event. The session, "Automation 201 – Clarifying Your Requirements for Project Success," will leave attendees with business-ready insights based on Epson's nearly four decades of experience and leadership in industrial robotics.



What: Epson will be exhibiting at the virtual packaging trade show, offering one-on-one video meetings and product demonstrations with technical experts. In addition, Epson's Scott Marsic will provide both new and experienced automation professionals with insight and understanding around core automation requirements and their associated performance trade-offs.





Innovation Stage Presentation: Automation 201 – Clarifying Your Requirements for Project Success

Presenter, Scott Marsic, senior product manager, Epson Robots

Monday, Nov. 9 – 1-1:30 p.m. Central Time (U.S. and Canada)





Epson's live virtual demos will take place throughout the event and will include:





Fast and Easy Lab Automation using T-Series SCARA Robot and Vision Guidance

Monday, Nov. 9 – Noon-12:15 p.m. Central Time (U.S. and Canada)

Tuesday, Nov. 10 – 12:30-12:45 p.m. Central Time (U.S. and Canada)





This live lab automation demonstration will showcase Epson's award-winning ultra-low-cost ($7,495) T-Series All-in-One SCARA robot which comes with a built-in controller, conveniently housed in the robot's base to save space and simplify set up, and runs at 110 V or 220V. The demonstration will also highlight Epson's simple and powerful Vision Guidance solution, showcasing test tube visual inspection using 2D barcodes. An Epson Robot Expert will provide an overview of the popular options such as LabVIEW and new Add On Instructions for Allen Bradley® PLCs, as well as Epson's powerful and easy-to-use development software, Epson RC+®.





Flexible Parts Feeding Solution: IntelliFlex™ Feeding System

Monday, Nov. 9 – 1:45-2 p.m. Central Time (U.S. and Canada)

Tuesday, Nov. 10 – 2:15-2:30 p.m. Central Time (U.S. and Canada)





This live demonstration will showcase Epson's proprietary powerful IntelliFlex software and built-in smart features for easy parts change over, ideal for low volume applications. Four feeder sizes are available (including two new models), accommodating part sizes ranging from 3mm to 150mm. Unlike other parts feeding solutions on the market, the IntelliFlex Feeding System offers fast set up with the robot, vision system and feeder fully integrated.





Streamline the Packaging Label Process with VT6L 6-Axis Robot and ColorWorks® Label Printer

Wednesday, Nov. 11 – 2-2:15 p.m. Central Time (U.S. and Canada)

Thursday, Nov. 12 – 2-2:15 p.m. Central Time (U.S. and Canada)





This demonstration will showcase how the VT6L All-in-One 6-Axis robot, in conjunction with the Epson ColorWorks CW-C6000P on-demand label printer, offers label placement flexibility and precision for packaging. The ultra-low-cost VT6L ($13,900) robot arm offers six degrees of freedom for multiple side label placements and case size variability. It offers a space-saving built-in controller and runs on 110V or 220V. The ColorWorks C6000P is part of the first family of printers designed as a color upgrade to black-only thermal transfer printers1 and is engineered to reliably perform in industrial workflows. With its peel-and-present option, the ColorWorks C6000P integrates smoothly with the robot to create a full-color on-demand print-and-apply system.





NEW C12XL 6-Axis Robot with 12kg Payload – Cleanroom and ESD Available

Wednesday, Nov. 11 – 12:30-12:45 p.m. Central Time (U.S. and Canada)

Thursday, Nov. 12 – Noon-12:15 p.m. Central Time (U.S. and Canada)





This live demonstration features the new C12XL, an expansion of Epson's award-winning 6-axis line up, which offers high acceleration/deceleration rates and high-speed cycle times to optimize parts throughput. Its SlimLine design and compact wrist pitch enable access to hard-to-reach areas, making it perfect for confined spaces from many angles with ultra-smooth motion, making it ideal for packaging applications. It features a long 1,400 mm reach and up to 12 kg payload.



When: The virtual conference takes place from Monday, Nov. 9 to Friday, Nov.13. Epson's live virtual demos will take place from Monday, Nov. 9 through Thursday, Nov. 12. The Epson Innovation Stage presentation will take place on Monday, Nov. 9 from 1-1:30 p.m.



Where: The PACK EXPO Connects event will take place online. Epson live demonstrations and the Innovation Stage session can be added to MyConnects Planners by registering for the event and signing up for a MyConnects Planner at:

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC controlled precision factory automation, with well over 100,000 units sold worldwide2 and a product line of hundreds of models of easy to use SCARA, Cartesian and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC based platform. Building on a 35-year heritage, Epson Robots today delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 The CW-C6000/C6500 family is the first to bring to market the combination of features of direct ZPL II printing, peel-and-present, remote printer management, companion four- and eight-inch models, applicator I/O interface, broad middleware support, and comparable price points.

2 Epson Worldwide sales 1983-2020.

Note: EPSON, Epson RC+ and ColorWorks are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson. IntelliFlex is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2020 Epson America, Inc.

