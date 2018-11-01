Epson to Showcase SureColor T-Series Wide-Format Printers and Moverio AR Smart Glasses at Autodesk University 2018

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Who: Epson will be participating in the upcoming Autodesk University conference in Las Vegas to showcase its latest advancements in wide-format printing and imaging technology for the architecture and engineering industries in booth A251. What: For the first time at a technical show, Epson will be showcasing its new line of SureColor® T-Series wide-format wireless printers, built to meet the demands of professionals and workgroups across a range of segments with high-production printing needs, including architecture, engineering and CAD/CAM. Epson will also be showcasing its Moverio® augmented reality (AR) smart glasses and the new Drone Soar app, discussing the benefits for usage in the architecture and construction communities. Additional information on participating products follow. - SureColor T-Series: Epson will be demonstrating its recently announced wireless SureColor T3170 and SureColor T5470, as well as the SureColor T7270D Dual Roll with MFP. All three models offer fast, precise, and reliable printing solutions for architects, engineers and construction professionals: • SureColor T3170: Designed specifically for innovators looking for a compact printer that is worthy of being displayed in their environment, this wireless 24-inch desktop printer delivers breakthrough print speeds producing accurate A1/D-size prints in 34 seconds1 with precise detail and commercial-grade reliability. • SureColor T5470: Ideal for high-production printing of blueprints, line drawings, and posters, the 36-inch floor-standing printer leverages a compact and modern design, an intuitive touch screen and advanced network security and encryption features designed to safeguard information. • SureColor T7270D with MFP: This large-format dual roll model produces precise technical drawings and helps save time with auto roll switching. The optional MFP attachment provides wide-format copying and scanning capabilities. Touting REALOID Image processing hardware the SureColor T7270D optimizes image quality for crisp documents and photographic posters up to 2880x1440 dpi, ideal for producing precise technical drawings, graphic posters, and retail signage at high speeds. - Moverio AR Smart Glasses: Epson will showcase the Moverio BT-300FPV, Moverio BT-350 ANSI and Moverio BT-35E augmented reality smart glasses that offer unprecedented planning, design and remote support for architects, engineers and construction professionals: • Moverio BT-300FPV Drone Edition: Designed to make the piloting experience safer and more productive, these first-person view (FPV) smart glasses provide a transparent display that makes it easy to view a drone's video feed and key flight statistics, while keeping the aircraft in sight. • Moverio BT-350: The Moverio BT-350 ANSI model includes indoor and outdoor safety shields that meet ANSI Z87.1 safety certification requirements designed for environments that require safety glasses. • Moverio BT-35E: Featuring an interface unit with HDMI® and USB Type-C ports to connect to popular output devices, the Moverio BT-35E Smart Glasses seamlessly blend digital content into the real world for applications including enterprise drone piloting and remote field support. When: Autodesk University runs from Nov. 13-15, 2018. The Expo is open: - Tuesday: Noon – 9 p.m. - Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. - Thursday: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Where: The Venetian, Las Vegas; Epson Booth A251 Why: Epson is a leader and technology innovator in providing advanced solutions for the technical market, including architects, engineers and construction professionals looking to maximize their workflow efficiency. For additional information about Epson professional imaging solutions visit www.proimaging.epson.com. For additional information about Epson Moverio AR smart glasses, visit www.epson.com/moverio.

