Epson Unveils Four of the Fastest and Lightest Mobile Document Scanners Designed to Easily Organize Documents and Receipts

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, a leading provider of digital imaging solutions, today expanded its portable scanning portfolio with the WorkForce® ES-50 and 60W document scanners, as well as the WorkForce ES-55R and ES-65WR receipt scanners equipped with advanced accounting management tools. Boasting extraordinary speeds, both the ES-50 and ES-55R scan a single page in as fast as 5.5 seconds1, while the ES-60W and ES-65WR scan a single page in as fast as 4 seconds2.

The new, extremely fast and lightweight ES-50, ES-55R, ES-60W and ES-65WR, bundled with Epson ScanSmart Software3, make it easy for users to scan, organize, email, and upload important documents to popular cloud services4. With automatic file and folder naming functionality, and an intuitive user interface, Epson ScanSmart Software3 saves users time and simplifies workflow by offering easy scanning options, editing and integration tools.

The ES-55R is the fastest and lightest mobile single-sheet-fed document scanner in its class5, while the flagship ES-65WR is the fastest, smallest and lightest wireless mobile single-sheet-fed document scanner in its class6. Both scanners come with Epson ScanSmart Accounting Edition Software7, which features powerful receipt management functionality. Advanced accounting document management tools allows users to easily preview, email, upload, and organize receipts, invoices, financial documents, and more. Equipped with smart receipt scanning capabilities, the smart algorithm learns expense entries to automatically improve vendor name recognition. The receipt manager function can automatically extract data from receipts and invoices, and export to QuickBooks® Online or Excel, saving users time and eliminating the need for manual entry.

"Epson designed these new small, powerful and portable performers with business and home applications in mind, ensuring a scanning solution to specifically suit every on-the-go scanning need," said David Hawkes, product manager, Scanners, Epson America. "Users have been in search of a subscription-free, portable solution that also provides advanced accounting functionality, and the new receipt scanners fulfill all the needs for this market. The ES-55R and ES-65WR are the perfect fit for users that need a fast and lightweight receipt scanner that can easily fit into any briefcase or backpack."

All four scanners include TWAIN drivers for simple integration with virtually any document management software, as well as feature Nuance OCR built into Epson ScanSmart Software3, which gives users the ability to create searchable PDFs and editable Word and Excel files. Featuring an automatic feeding mode, the scanners automatically accept each new sheet as it's inserted, making it easy to combine multi-page scans into one file.

With the ES-60W and ES-65WR users can wirelessly scan documents to a PC, Mac®, iOS® or Android™ devices8. Both scanners switch between USB and battery-powered wireless without any user intervention, and the convenient LCD shows wireless and battery status. The ES-50 and ES-55R, ideal for easy, on-the-go scanning, are powered by USB and require no batteries or external power when connected to a computer via the USB port.

Pricing and Availability

The Epson WorkForce ES-50 (MSRP $119.99) and ES-60W (MSRP $159.99) mobile document scanners are now available online at major computer, office and electronic superstores and online at www.epson.com. The Epson WorkForce ES-55R (MSRP $219.99) and ES-65WR (MSRP $259.99) mobile receipt scanners are now available online at major computer, office and electronic superstores and online at www.epson.com. All scanners feature a one-year limited warranty and optional extended service plans featuring next business day exchange programs.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 81,000 employees in 85 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 At 300 dpi, based on 8.5" x 11", 1-sheet scan speed.

2 At 300 dpi, based on 8.5" x 11", 1-sheet scan speed, using the battery.

3 Epson ScanSmart supports Windows 10 (32-bit, 64-bit), Windows 8/8.1 (32-bit, 64-bit), Windows 7 (32-bit, 64-bit) SP1 and Mac OS X® 10.11.x to macOS® 10.13.x.

4 With Epson ScanSmart Software installed on the connected Windows PC or Mac. Internet connection required. Supports Windows 10 (32-bit, 64-bit), Windows 8/8.1 (32-bit, 64-bit), Windows 7 (32-bit, 64-bit) SP1 and Mac OS X 10.11.x to macOS 10.13.x.

5 As compared to competitive personal mobile single-sheet-feeding document scanners priced under $300 USD in the U.S. and Canada, as of May 2018. Excludes other Epson scanners.

6 As compared to competitive personal mobile single-sheet-feeding document scanners priced under $229 USD in the U.S. and Canada, as of May 2018. Excludes other Epson scanners.

7 Epson ScanSmart Accounting Edition Software supports Windows 10 (32-bit, 64-bit), Windows 8/8.1 (32-bit, 64-bit), Windows 7 (32-bit, 64-bit) SP1 and Mac OS X® 10.11.x to macOS® 10.13.x.

8 Wirelessly scan to smartphones or tablets (Android/iOS devices) via the Epson DocumentScan App; wirelessly scan to the cloud, PCs or Mac with Epson ScanSmart software installed on the connected Windows® PC or Mac. Internet connection is required. Epson ScanSmart supports Windows 10 (32-bit, 64-bit), Windows 8/8.1 (32-bit, 64-bit), Windows 7 (32-bit, 64-bit) SP1 and Mac OS X® 10.11.x to macOS® 10.13.x.

EPSON and WorkForce are registered trademark and, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Mac, macOS and OS X are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Android and Google Drive are trademarks of Google LLC. Excel and Windows are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Nuance is a trademark and/or registered trademark of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2018 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

