Epson Wins 13 Awards at InfoComm 2019

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced it received 13 awards at InfoComm 2019 in Orlando. Recognized by top influencers across the AV industry, the award recipients include the Epson BrightLink® 1485Fi interactive laser display; Epson LightScene® accent lighting laser projector; the Pro L30000U; the Pro L10-Series laser projectors; the PowerLite® L-Series laser projectors; and the new Epson Moverio® Assist. From commercial signage and décor applications, to large venue entertainment and interactive displays, Epson's laser technology solutions continue to be recognized as top-notch performers across several industries. In addition, Epson's new Moverio Assist easy-to-use, "see-what-I-see" remote assistance and inspection solution provides a complete, subscription-based solution designed for the transparent, Si-OLED display of Epson Moverio smart glasses.

"We are thrilled and honored to be the recipient of 13 awards at InfoComm this year," said Luis Artiz, director, commercial projectors and head mount displays, Epson America, Inc. "Receiving this recognition at one of the most important shows in the AV industry demonstrates Epson's commitment to deliver innovative, powerful solutions designed to exceed customer expectations and keep Epson at the forefront of laser projection and AR technology."

Epson continues to create products to connect people with solutions for creative ideas, displays and collaboration across a variety of sectors, including corporate spaces, educational institutions, entertainment venues and organizations with field personnel. Epson's laser projectors and remote assistance solution were recipients of the following awards at InfoComm 2019:

