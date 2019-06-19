Epson Wins in Global 2019 Managed Print Services Association Leadership Awards

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson, a leading provider of innovative business solutions, today announced that its Cornerstone Print as a Service program was awarded by the Managed Print Services Association (MPSA) with the Global 2019 Managed Print Services Leadership Award. The MPSA recognized Cornerstone in the "Best MPS Industry Collaboration" category, distinguishing the program for furthering the advancement of Managed Print Services. The award was revealed at the Business Technology Association (BTA) 2019 Gateway to Success event in Austin, Texas on June 13.

The MPSA MPS Awards were established in 2010 to honor those companies that have excelled in various areas related to managed print. Winners are recognized as leaders, innovators and dedicated members of the managed print services community.

"At Epson, we've invested in technology and services to offer our reseller partners the tools needed to create long-term and profitable customer relationships," said Joseph Contreras, commercial marketing executive, office solutions, Epson America, Inc. "Epson built the Cornerstone Print as a Service program as a way to ensure our partners retain long-term relationships with their customers while also receiving the full value of that relationship, especially those that are currently selling on a transactional basis and may not have the ability to maintain ongoing service and support."

The Cornerstone Print as a Service program is for IT value-added resellers selling to small and medium sized businesses. Through Cornerstone, resellers can instantly develop and sell a three-year print agreement for business class Epson WorkForce® Pro inkjet printers with limited full-term warranty and automatic supply delivery that is integrated with reputable and industry leading partners including: Great America Financial Services for monthly billing and leasing services, ECI Software Solutions for device management, Synnex Corporation for device and consumable fulfillment, and Peak-Ryzex Inc. for technical support. Cornerstone helps resellers build long-term relationships with customers, capture the full end user system revenue and margin, while reducing the IT VARs' overall cost to serve their customer.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON and WorkForce are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

