Epson Wins RSPA Vendor Award of Excellence for 11th Consecutive Year

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to underscore its leadership in the POS printing market, Epson has been awarded the prestigious 'Vendor Award of Excellence' from the RSPA, receiving the Silver award in the Hardware Manufacturer category. In addition, Epson congratulates 12 of its EnvisionSM partners and distributors who have been awarded a prestigious 'Vendor Awards of Excellence.'

"The past year has been trying for the retail industry, and Epson remains committed to working with its valued partners to bring impactful products to market that help our customers deliver excellence," said Tom Kettell, director, Commercial Channel Sales, Epson America, Inc. "The RSPA Vendor Awards of Excellence are a highly coveted recognition in the retail technology industry, earned by consistently providing outstanding products, support and services throughout the year. This award underscores Epson's commitment to the market and we offer our partners a hearty congratulations for their achievements."

In addition to Epson winning Silver in the Hardware Manufacturer category, Touch Dynamic, Inc. and APG Cash Drawer, LLC secured Gold and Bronze respectively and Elo Touch Solutions received Honorable Mention. Additional partner winners include:

- Electronic Payments/Financing: Shift4 Payments received Silver

- Technology Distributor: BlueStar won Gold, M-S Cash Drawer Corporation won Silver and ScanSource Inc. won Bronze

- Hardware and Software: Heartland and ParTech, Inc. won Silver and Bronze respectively

- Software: LOC Software received Bronze while SpotOn and Focus POS Systems tied for Honorable Mention

The RSPA Vendor Awards of Excellence are the point of sale and retail technology industry's only awards where resellers vote to recognize vendor's excellence in channel service. RSPA conducted an electronic voting process for a four-week period in which all RSPA reseller members were called upon to vote for the channel vendors they deemed "best in service and support" in six categories. For a full list of winners, visit https://www.gorspa.org/award_category/vendor-excellence/.

Epson is a certified, long-standing member of the RSPA. The RSPA Certification Program identifies companies in the retail technology industry who provide exceptional levels of competence and performance in a professional manner. RetailNOW is the retail technology industry's largest cross-vertical show, including leading vendors and distributors in grocery, food service, convenience, and retail verticals.

About RSPA (Retail Solutions Providers Association)

The RSPA is North America's largest community of VARs, software developers, vendors, and distributors in the retail, restaurant, grocery, and cannabis verticals. The mission of the RSPA is to accelerate the success of its members in the point-of-sale ecosystem by providing knowledge and connections. The organization offers education, certification, hotlines for legal, security, sales, and business advice, industry advocacy, and discounts on other services to assist members with becoming and remaining successful. RSPA is most well-known for its signature events, RetailNOW® and Inspire® which provide face-to-face learning and networking opportunities. Learn more by visiting www.GoRSPA.org.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook ( facebook.com/Epson ), Twitter ( twitter.com/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube ( youtube.com/epsonamerica ), and Instagram ( instagram.com/EpsonAmerica ).

EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Envision is a servicemark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2021 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

