Epson Wins Six rAVe Best of ISE 2019 Awards

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson, the number-one selling projector brand worldwide1, today announced it has been awarded six rAVe Best of ISE 2019 awards. Both Epson's laser projector solutions and its augmented reality glasses received honors in the annual awards.

"Epson was our most awarded company at ISE – a truly impressive feat," said Gary Kayye, rAVe's Founder. "We were thoroughly impressed with Epson's solutions at ISE – from its strong demos in the booth to its projector and AR solutions – Epson® blew us out of the water with its high-quality, innovative products for the AV market."

The rAVe Best of ISE awards honor top products across six award categories. rAVe Publications' staff visited every booth at ISE to identify the best products showcased that outperformed others in their respective categories, including the following from Epson:

Best New System Projector: Epson L1070U Projector

Epson L1070U Projector Best ISE Stand Demo: Epson Vortex

Epson Vortex Best New Indoor Digital Signage Display: Epson LightScene ® EV-100

Epson LightScene EV-100 Best Use of Augmented Reality: Epson Moverio ® BT-350 Series Smart Glasses

Epson Moverio BT-350 Series Smart Glasses Best New Rental/Staging Projector: Epson Pro L30000U laser projector

L30000U laser projector Best New 4K 3LCD Projector: Epson Pro L20000U laser projector

"As a leader in projection, Epson is committed to pushing the boundaries with breakthrough products that offer incredible image quality and reliable performance," said Gavin Downey, senior product manager, Epson America, Inc. "It is an honor to be recognized by rAVe across several categories. From augmented reality to creative digital signage and immersive live events, these recognitions encourage us to continue our efforts in delivering award-winning, innovative solutions that meet a wide range of needs for the audio-visual market."

About Epson Laser Projectors

Epson's laser projectors leverage 3LCD technology and a laser light source to deliver vibrant, true-to-life images. From large-scale architectural mapping and live events, to experiential signage, such as window displays or wayfinding, Epson's laser projectors deliver solutions for various applications. For additional information about Epson's projector solutions, visit www.epson.com/largevenue.

About Epson Moverio Smart Glasses

Epson's line of Moverio Smart Glasses are transforming activities through the use of augmented reality. The Epson Moverio BT-350 Smart Glasses are designed for multi-user applications, featuring an adjustable design made to fit a wide-range of head sizes. Ideal for indoor and outdoor use, these highly transparent glasses featuring wireless and Bluetooth® Smart (BLE) connectivity redefine augmented reality with a groundbreaking Si-OLED display, motion-tracking sensors and a high-resolution camera. For additional information about Epson's complete line of Moverio augmented reality solutions, visit www.epson.com/moverio.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 81,000 employees in 85 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook ( facebook.com/Epson ), Twitter ( twitter.com/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube ( youtube.com/EpsonAmerica ), and Instagram ( instagram.com/EpsonAmerica ).

1 Epson is the #1 projector brand worldwide and in the U.S. according to most recent quarterly data from PMA, a leading high-tech market research and publishing firm specializing in the display market.

