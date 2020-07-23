Epson's Guide to Enhance Summer Staycations with Technology

LONG BEACH, Calif., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditionally, summer is a time for families to travel, experience new cultures and locations, and visit loved ones near and far. This year, due to pandemic concerns, tens of millions have put their summer travel plans on hold. While vacations may be canceled for the time being, staying close to home does not have to be monotonous for the family.

"This summer will be hard for families and friends who look forward to traveling and visiting loved ones. With some creative use of technology, families can bond and stay engaged with a staycation-themed summer," said Mike Isgrig, vice president, North America Consumer Sales and Marketing, Epson America, Inc. "Outdoor movie nights, revisiting the memories of past vacations, or even bringing the trip home can help bring families together to create new and extraordinary experiences during these unprecedented times at home."

Epson provides a variety of easy-to-use technology solutions that can transform the home environment into a stay-at-home vacation. Epson products encourage new hobbies, provide entertainment and inspire learning that the whole family can enjoy all summer long.

Outdoor Streaming: Wind down summer nights with larger-than-life entertainment the whole family – and even socially-distanced neighbors – can enjoy. Grab popcorn, candy and family-favorite flicks for a backyard movie night under the stars with Epson's EF-100 Mini-Laser Streaming Projector with Android TV. Designed for big-screen entertainment, this ultra-portable projector is ready to stream and deliver incredibly bright, colorful images up to 150 inches. Binge the latest TV shows while lounging by the pool, challenge friends remotely on the virtual battlefield or stay connected with family and friends by projecting video calls on virtually any wall or dedicated screen. Families can easily transition from a tiny laptop or phone screen to a summer filled with life-sized entertainment – both indoors and outside – the moment the projector is turned on.

Most families have thousands of printed photographs stored away throughout the home in garages, attics, basements, and closets. This summer share the family legacy by involving the entire family with digitizing and preserving cherished photographs. To help, the Epson FastFoto FF-680W High-Speed Wireless Photo Scanner scans batches of up to 36 photos at a time, at a rate of one photo per second, while scanning the front and back of the image simultaneously. Create a digital museum to revisit and share irreplaceable memories and tell stories of events and people seen in the images that kids may not know or remember. Proprietary scanning software restores and digitally organizes photos, making them easy to relocate and share with loved ones near and far via the cloud or social media for generations to come. Bed and Breakfast: Bring the vacation to you by transforming the home into something else; a bed and breakfast, a day at the farm or a night at the observatory. Print bed and breakfast-style daily menus for your loved ones with the EcoTank ET-4760 cartridge-free all-in-one Supertank printer. With refillable ink tanks and low cost replacement ink bottles, this full-featured home office EcoTank printer keeps up with the whole family and comes with up to 2 years of ink in the box.2 Take advantage of the recent popularity of sourdough starters, print new recipes such as sourdough pancakes for breakfast in bed. Have some fun in the sun and bring the family outdoors by creating a garden in the yard, and print custom vegetables, fruits and herbs identification labels. Engage the kids in a fun evening science activity by printing star maps and looking at the night sky to find the 'Big Dipper' and 'Orion's Belt.' Staycations can be a great time to learn new skills at home, and printed resources make it easy and fun to guide the learning process.

For additional information on Epson products to enhance summer staycations, visit www.epson.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Based on average speed from start of scan to end of feeding, scanning thirty-six 4" x 6" photos at 300 dpi in landscape orientation. Results may vary based on processor speed, memory, and operating system of the connected computer.

2 Based on average monthly document print volumes of about 200 pages.

EPSON, EcoTank, FastFoto are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark, of Seiko Epson Corporation. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2020 Epson America, Inc.

