Epson's Revolutionary Native 4K Projector Now Available

LONG BEACH, Calif., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson, the number-one selling projector brand worldwide,1 today announced availability of the world's first native 4K 3LCD 12,000-lumen laser projector. A groundbreaking large-venue solution, the new Epson Pro L12000QNL delivers extraordinary detail and ultra HD image quality for incredible, lifelike performance for live events, higher education and corporate environments. The 4K resolution projector boasts 12,000 lumens of equal color and white brightness2 for accurate, bright and vivid color.

"As Epson continues to grow our award-winning laser projector line, the natural evolution was to introduce a native 4K solution for large venue needs," said Ramzi Shakra, product manager, large venue projectors, Epson America, Inc. "Epson designed and manufactured the native 4K panel to provide uncompromising image quality. The high resolution brings to life intricate details for a more immersive audience experience."

The Pro L12000QNL features two removable interface slots to accommodate a wide range of inputs, including 12G SDI and DisplayPort. Designed for demanding environments, this durable projector features a mechanical shutter and a sealed optical engine to withstand harsh live event conditions. The Pro L12000QNL's laser light engine and electrostatic air filter offer virtually maintenance-free operation for up to 20,000 hours.3

Designed for simplified setup and use, the Pro L12000QNL is equipped with helpful tools such as built-in cameras that enable advanced projection capabilities. The Pro L12000QNL delivers seamless multi-projector displays with Tile Assist, which simplifies big screen projections by automatically compensating for overlapping areas and corner positions. The auto-color adjustment function detects color inconsistencies between multiple projectors allowing the Pro L12000QNL to automatically correct color.

The Pro L12000QNL is compatible with Epson's existing Pro L lens family including a .35 zero-offset ultra short-throw lens for added installation flexibility. The free Epson Projector Professional Tool (EPPT) software simplifies the setup of multiple Epson networked Pro L projectors from both Windows® and macOS® devices.

Additional features include:

Bright, vivid color – 12,000 lumens of equal color and white brightness; 2 advanced 3-chip, 3CLD technology

– 12,000 lumens of equal color and white brightness; advanced 3-chip, 3CLD technology Native 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) – from a six-micrometer pixel-pitch panel designed by Epson

– from a six-micrometer pixel-pitch panel designed by Epson Solid-state laser light source – with electrostatic air filter for up to 20,000 hours of virtually maintenance-free operation 3

– with electrostatic air filter for up to 20,000 hours of virtually maintenance-free operation Wide range of optional lenses (sold separately) – including a zero-offset ultra short-throw lens

– including a zero-offset ultra short-throw lens Powerful – remarkable brightness from a compact, 4K resolution, large-venue projector

– remarkable brightness from a compact, resolution, large-venue projector Advanced connectivity – two configurable interface slots to accommodate a wide range of inputs

– two configurable interface slots to accommodate a wide range of inputs Designed for demanding environments – features a sealed light source and optical engine for outstanding durability for live events and fixed installations

– features a sealed light source and optical engine for outstanding durability for live events and fixed installations Dynamic projection capabilities – with advanced tools like tiling assist, Edge Blending and auto-color adjustment for fast installation; free software for multi-projector setup

– with advanced tools like tiling assist, Edge Blending and auto-color adjustment for fast installation; free software for multi-projector setup Bold, vibrant images – supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) via HDR10 (PQ) and Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG); BT.709 color space

– supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) via HDR10 (PQ) and Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG); BT.709 color space Mechanical shutter – protects against damage from external laser lights

– protects against damage from external laser lights Wide lens shift – from an optimized lens and optical engine design

Availability, Pricing and Support

The black Epson Pro L12000QNL and white Pro L12002QNL are available now through authorized resellers. The laser projectors come with a limited warranty of three years or 20,000 hours, whichever comes first. For additional information, visit: https://epson.com/high-lumen-projectors-for-large-venues.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics, and is underpinned by original microdevices. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson is the #1 projector brand worldwide and in the U.S. according to most recent quarterly data from PMA, a leading high-tech market research and publishing firm specializing in the display market

2 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118. Some lenses will not support the maximum brightness level of this projector.

3 No required maintenance for the light source and filter up to 20,000 hours. Approximate time until brightness decreases 50% from first usage. Measured by acceleration test assuming use of 0.04 - 0.20 mg/m3 of particulate matter. Time varies depending on usage conditions and environment. Replacement of parts other than the light source may be required in a shorter period. The projector has a limited warranty of 3 years or 20,000 hours, whichever comes first.

