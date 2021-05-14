Epstein Ostrove, LLC named official Suite Level sponsor of the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate minor league team, the Somerset Patriots

EDISON, N.J., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Minor League Baseball season has started, and Epstein Ostrove, LLC is proud to announce their partnership with the new Double-A affiliate minor league team of the New York Yankees, the Somerset Patriots.

The award-winning litigation and trial law firm based in Edison, New Jersey recognizes the value that the new affiliation will bring to supporting central New Jersey as well as baseball fans across the northeast, and they are eager to play a supporting role in the 2021 season as the official Suite Level sponsor.

"This is all about the community," says Daniel "Donny" Epstein, managing and founding member of Epstein Ostrove. "The New York Yankees' affiliation with New Jersey's very own Somerset Patriots represents the future of baseball. Like the team here at Epstein Ostrove, these organizations achieve excellence both on and off the field. We are thrilled to align our firm with these exceptional teams and play a part in providing families and members of the community with a fun, safe, outdoor experience – especially considering the events of the past year."

"The ballpark is a place where individuals and local businesses come together. We believe the Patriot's affiliation with the New York Yankees is a strong draw for locals as well as visitors to Somerset, who will support the growth of our community and local businesses." says Elliot Ostrove, Chair of the Commercial Litigation Department and supervisor of the firm's Outside General Counsel Practice Group.

Tuesday, May 4th marked Opening Day for the Patriots, who are playing a 120-game schedule with 60 games taking place on their home field, TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ. The team's next home game is set for Tuesday, May 25th against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

About Epstein Ostrove, LLC

The lawyers of EPSTEIN OSTROVE, LLC are all litigators and trial lawyers. They excel in assisting in any case from personal injury cases such as car accidents, slip and falls and medical malpractice, family law cases such as child neglect cases, child support and divorce matters, to complex commercial litigation, such as business disputes, contract disputes, consumer fraud, class actions, arbitrations, and mediations, and criminal defense matters. Our team of lawyers impress from the initial meeting through the trial before Judge or Jury, with strong experience in the Appellate Courts to keep winning decisions intact.

Our law firm is regularly listed in the New Jersey Law Journal, the most prestigious New Jersey legal publication, as having obtained for our clients' newsworthy verdicts and some of the largest settlements in New Jersey.

If you need the services of a trial lawyer or litigator, with a proven track record of success and the experience that it takes to win in and out of the courtroom, call us at (732) 828-8600 or e-mail us at [email protected].

