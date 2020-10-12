EQ Office, Industrious Bring Flexible Office Space to Chicago's Iconic Willis Tower

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EQ Office announced today that Industrious – the highest-rated workplace provider in the U.S. – will open more than 52,000 square feet of flexible office space in Willis Tower in Chicago.

Scheduled to open in phases beginning in Q1, Industrious at Willis Tower is now leasing. It is the latest of more than 100 locations for Industrious, which has announced or opened more than 600,000 square feet of new space nationwide so far in 2020. This management agreement with Industrious is an opportunity to roll out new flexible layouts and office configurations, updated common area amenities reflecting best practice health and safety standards, and more to help guide planning for future workspaces.

"Current events are reinforcing the importance of flexibility and adaptability for every organization, and many companies are seeking new options to support different modes and methods of work for their employees," said David Moore, senior vice president and portfolio director, EQ Office. "Our latest partnership with Industrious is an example of how we are creating workspace options and choices for our customers to support different work modalities and patterns as we continue to innovate the office space products at Willis Tower."

The partnership enables EQ to offer an additional level of workplace flexibility to current and prospective customers, which is critical now more than ever before as the pandemic poses an opportunity for companies to reimagine their office needs for the future.

Willis Tower is currently completing the biggest restorative transformation in the building's 47-year history. The revamped Willis Tower also includes 125,000 square feet of new tenant-exclusive amenities, a 30,000-square-foot outdoor terrace and garden and Catalog, the 300,000-square-foot retail, dining and entertainment experience at the base of Willis Tower. The addition of Industrious follows successful partnerships in California at Playa District and CANVAS , and enables EQ and Industrious to continue pushing the boundaries of the future of work and designing experiences that serve customers with unique options and amenities.

"I'm from the Midwest, and I remember visiting Willis Tower as a seven-year-old. It represented everything ambitious and forward-looking about cities. It's a dream to get to be involved in EQ's work taking something iconic and making it extraordinary," said Jamie Hodari, CEO and co-founder of Industrious. "Moving forward, the office is going to need to be somewhere people want to be, and EQ has done an incredible job of making Willis Tower somewhere workers would want to spend their days. What we do at Industrious is an essential part of that, plugging Willis Tower into a broader Chicago network that puts power in employees' hands to choose where to work, and when to work there. The Industrious at Willis Tower is going to be the best workplace in a city full of great workplaces."

Industrious provides all-inclusive workplaces for companies of all sizes and stages that are safe, comfortable, and private — and are designed around people's individual preferences and schedules. Around the country, past and present Industrious members include: Cisco, Compass, Spotify, Heineken, Lyft, and Salesforce.

Please visit here to learn more about Industrious at Willis Tower. For more information on the Willis Tower renovation and available tenant space, visit www.WillisTower.com .

About EQ Office

EQ focuses on the experience of its 31 million square feet – how space feels, activates and performs to amplify the human experience. We're proud to work hand-in-hand with more than 1,500 customers of all sizes, from Fortune 100 companies to emerging startups, to bring humanity back to the workplace. Our diverse team of 200+ professionals is responsible for creating inspired office environments in major cities across the country including Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle. As a U.S. office portfolio company wholly owned by Blackstone's real estate funds, we have the resources to lead the changes happening in workspace. Explore your space for greatness at www.eqoffice.com .

About Willis Tower

Located at 233 S. Wacker Drive in the heart of downtown Chicago, Willis Tower is an urban destination and state-of-the-art workplace that welcomes prominent businesses ranging from law firms to large airline corporations to insurance companies. Standing 1,450 feet and 110 stories tall, Willis Tower has the region's most breathtaking views of Chicago and Lake Michigan. Willis Tower's Skydeck attracts more than 1.7 million visitors each year with its inviting hospitality and memorable experiences. In early 2017, Blackstone and EQ Office announced plans for the biggest restorative transformation project in the building's 47-year history. The $500 million renovation project now underway includes the addition of Catalog, a more than 300,000 square-feet curated dining, entertainment and community experience, as well as a 30,000 square-feet outdoor deck and garden, evolving at the base of the tower. The Catalog name is a historical nod to Willis Tower's original developer and owner, Sears Roebuck, and its popular printed catalog, which was a retail disrupter of its age. Catalog offers an effective way to experience great content, products and experiences. New tenants are now opening in Catalog, and this will continue through its completion in 2021. The Tower renovation also includes 150,000 square feet of new tenant amenity spaces. As part of the renovation, the U.S. Green Building Council awarded Willis Tower the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification for energy efficiency upgrades made throughout the Tower. Willis Tower was also recently named one of the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat's (CTBUH) 50 Most Influential Tall Buildings of the Last 50 Years and to the Illinois Council of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Illinois' 200 Great Places list. For more information, visit www.WillisTower.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram .

About Industrious

Industrious' private offices and suites — the highest-rated workspaces in the industry — provide the most sustainable option for companies to manage newly distributed teams for the long term. We make it easy to find an office that works for you — even if you come in just once or twice a week. Recognized as one of America's 500 fastest-growing companies in 2020 by Inc. Magazine, Industrious offers flexible terms and locations in more than 50 U.S. markets. For more information, visit industriousoffice.com .

SOURCE EQ Office

Related Links

http://www.eqoffice.com

