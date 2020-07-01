EQLB Investor Update

LAS VEGAS, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As we continue our marketing strategy for the remainder of the year, we are happy to announce that we have entered into a strategic partnership with Skye Sportswear. Skye Sportswear is a leading fitness subscription box company and we are excited to have Last Shot (original Cranberry/Raspberry flavor) included in their June subscription box. "This is an extremely exciting opportunity for Last Shot. It'll provide some growth opportunity by participating alongside other great brands that have partnered with Skye Sportswear," says Mo Owens, Last Shot CEO. As the company begins fulfilling current customer orders this new program will help build additional visibility which will aid in enhancing Last Shot's position in the marketplace.

Their box provides super services with hydration beverages, activewear, and equipment. Every product is hand-picked, tested and tried by their team of passionate health experts. Last Shot is proud to be featured in June's box alongside other prominent companies like Ladder Sport, Bear Komplex, Sin fit Nutrition, Spider Chalk, Miracle Noodle, Lil Buff Protein, Bandz, Munk Pack, Hickies, Devotion Nutrition, Eat Me Guilt Free and Jekyll Hyde Apparel.

Subscribers will now enjoy the trendiest workout clothes, accessories, and Last Shot, your premier hydration beverage. These will be delivered to your doorstep in the Skye Sportswear fitness subscription box with over $100 worth of products!

Do not worry if you have missed out on this box there will be time to get your @lastshotofficial beverage which will be featuring a different flavor come the fall!

Their July's box is currently live on their site and can be ordered until July 16th!

"Adding another flavor into a box this fall, will allow Last Shot consumers to try our product and receive other high-end fitness items at a fraction of the cost for the goodies inside", states CEO Maurice Owens".

Whether you are looking for a way to kick off a healthy new routine or take your existing lifestyle to the next level, there's a Men's and Women's Skye Sportswear fitness subscription box to help you meet your goals. Head over to https://skyesportswear.com/ and use code (LastShot) for $5.00 off your monthly subscription order.

Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as EQ Labs, Inc. or its management believes, expects, anticipates, foresees, forecasts, estimates or other words or phrases of similar import. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new business opportunities and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report, our quarterly reports and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the OTC Markets.

Contact Information:

EQ Labs, Inc.

Cell: (702) 806-5943

[email protected]

www.lastshotofficial.com

SOURCE EQ Labs, Inc.