EQONEX Exchange Exceeds US$5 billion in 30 Day Volume

Volumes in June have continued their recent strong upward trajectory, with average daily volumes in June month-to-date of US$190 million, representing an increase of 206% and 80% from April and May this year, respectively. Compared to the first quarter of 2021 and prior to the launch of its native exchange token EQO, volumes in June month-to-date are up over 12 times.

The EQONEX exchange has transitioned from an early-stage strategy focused on building a highly competitive order book with tight spreads and deep liquidity, to one focused on driving revenue growth. Since early April 2021, the EQONEX exchange has seen a rapid expansion in fee-paying volume, driven in part by the launch of the EQO exchange token, which began trading on April 8, 2021.

This strategy has not only contributed to overall volume growth but has also driven fee-paying volume significantly higher, as highlighted in the attached table titled "30 Day Rolling Average Daily Fee-Paying Volume (US$m)."

Richard Byworth, CEO at EQONEX Group, said: "Our exchange has not only demonstrated rapid volume growth over recent months, but has also quickly embarked on a path to revenue after less than twelve months since its public launch into a competitive landscape. We have devoted substantial time and resources towards bootstrapping our volumes to a level where we could begin generating revenue. Reaching US$5 billion in 30-day volumes just 12 days after crossing US$4 billion, is significant given Bitcoin has traded within a narrow range during this period."

"Our commitment to fair and transparent markets combined with our institutional grade custody solution Digivault, our FCA-regulated digital asset custodian, is resonating well with customers."

About EQONEX

EQONEX is a digital assets financial services company focused on fairness, governance, and innovation. The group encompasses cryptocurrency exchange EQONEX as well as an over-the-counter trading platform. It also offers a front-to-back integrated trading platform, Access Trading, a securitization advisory service, EQONEX Capital, market leading hot and cold custodian Digivault and asset manager Bletchley Park.

