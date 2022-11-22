STOCKHOLM, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB's Nomination Committee for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2023 has been appointed based on the ownership structure as of 31 August 2022 and taking into consideration subsequent changes of the ownership structure that impact the composition of the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee consists of

Jacob Wallenberg (Chairperson), appointed by Investor AB

Harry Klagsbrun, appointed by Bark Partners AB

Henrik Gade Jepsen, appointed by Alecta

Shireesh Vasupalli, appointed by Jean Eric Salata

Conni Jonsson, Chairperson of the Board of EQT AB

As of 22 November 2022, shareholders having appointed members to the Nomination Committee represented together approximately 38 percent of the voting rights for all shares of EQT AB.

The Annual Shareholders' Meeting of EQT AB will be held on Tuesday, 30 May 2023.

Shareholders who would like to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee can do so by e-mail to [email protected], or by ordinary mail under the address: EQT AB, Attn: Nomination Committee, Box 164 09, SE-103 27 Stockholm, Sweden, by 13 March 2023, at the latest.

