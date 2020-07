EQT Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call for July 27, 2020

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) will host a conference call with security analysts on Monday, July 27, 2020, beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET

Topics of the teleconference will include financial and operational results, and other matters, with respect to the second quarter 2020. A brief Q&A session for security analysts will immediately follow the discussion. EQT plans to issue its financial and operating results prior to the market opening on the same day.

To access the live audio webcast of the conference call, visit EQT's investor relations website at ir.eqt.com. A replay will also be available via EQT's investor relations website for seven days following the live call.

Investor Contact:

Andrew Breese – Director, Investor Relations

412.395.2555

[email protected]

About EQT Corporation

EQT Corporation is a leading independent natural gas production company with operations focused in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica Shales in the Appalachian Basin. We are dedicated to responsibly developing our world-class asset base and being the operator of choice for our stakeholders. By leveraging a culture that prioritizes operational efficiency, technology and sustainability, we seek to continuously improve the way we produce environmentally responsible, reliable and low-cost energy. We have a longstanding commitment to the safety of our employees, contractors, and communities, and to the reduction of our overall environmental footprint. Our values are evident in the way we operate and in how we interact each day – trust, teamwork, heart, and evolution are at the center of all we do.

Visit EQT Corporation at www.EQT.com; and to learn more about EQT's sustainability efforts, please visit csr.eqt.com.

EQT Management speaks to investors from time to time and the analyst presentation for these discussions, which is updated periodically, is available via the Company's investor relations website at ir.eqt.com.

