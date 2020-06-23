EQT Foundation Announces Second Quarter Giving

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The EQT Foundation (Foundation) today announced the award of more than $500,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations and programs in southwestern Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, and northern West Virginia. The grants are given to programs within the Foundation's core funding priorities of community enrichment, education and workforce, and environment.

The EQT Foundation was established by EQT Corporation, the nation's largest producer of natural gas, and focuses its giving strategically within the core geographic areas of EQT Corporation's business assets. Since it's inception in 2003, the EQT Foundation has awarded nearly $64 million to nonprofits that make a difference in the lives of the individuals and families they serve.

"Nonprofits are such valuable assets to our communities, especially now in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Ellen Rossi, President of the EQT Foundation. "Organizations and leaders are still working on plans to determine how the 'new normal' will operate, and we are fully committed as a partner in their process."

A few of the programs funded this quarter include:

Ongoing technology support and development of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) spaces in school districts across southwestern Pennsylvania , such as West Greene , Bentworth, and Bethlehem-Center School Districts

, such as , Bentworth, and Bethlehem-Center School Districts Arts education programs with the West Virginia Symphony, The Mattress Factory, National Aviary, and Oglebay Institute

Beautification and new park equipment in New Martinsville, WV

Workforce programs that support strong career planning with Smart Futures, Dress for Success, Junior Achievement, and The Education Alliance

Various programs that help to nourish and keep our children warm with House of the Carpenter and Operation Warm

In addition to these grants, the Foundation awarded $360,000 in COVID-19-related relief grants to community foundations and food banks throughout key operational areas earlier this year. Additionally, more than $500,000 in scholarships were awarded to high school seniors looking to pursue careers related to the oil and gas industry. In partnership with community foundations, the EQT Foundation was pleased to award these scholarships within seven counties across our operating area (Belmont, OH; Greene and Washington, PA; Doddridge, Marion, Tyler and Wetzel, WV).

About EQT Foundation:

The EQT Foundation was established by EQT Corporation, the nation's largest natural gas producer, and is committed to the social and economic vitality of our operating regions. The EQT Foundation believes in meaningful engagement with the communities it calls home and takes great pride in the role as both a responsible and responsive corporate citizen. The EQT Foundation has developed strong partnerships with a variety of nonprofit organizations to enrich the viability of our communities, sustain the principles of continuous learning, and focus on environmental protection efforts. Read more at: www.eqt.com/community/eqt-foundation

Contact:

Ellen Rossi

412-553-7703

[email protected]

SOURCE EQT Corporation