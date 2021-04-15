EQT Issues Statement in Support of Reinstating Federal Methane Rule

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) today issued the following statement in support of H.J. Resolution 34, and S.J. Resolution 14 of the 117th Congress, which provide for Congressional disapproval of the 2020 Methane Rescission Rule submitted by the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency relating to "Oil and Natural Gas Sector: Emission Standards for New, Reconstructed, and Modified Sources Review" (85 Fed. Reg. 57018 (September 14, 2020)):

"As the nation's largest natural gas producer, EQT knows that natural gas will continue to play a meaningful role in accelerating a sustainable pathway to a low carbon future. We believe the responsible development of natural gas will help meet future global energy demand as we address climate change together. As an industry leader in reducing methane emissions, we support reinstituting NSPS OOOOa as a uniform federal standard. EQT is committed to working with elected officials, regulators and other stakeholders to establish sound environmental policies that promote increased access to clean and affordable energy sources."

Earlier today, EQT announced its commitment to seek independent certification of a majority of its produced natural gas under certification standards developed by Equitable Origin and MiQ. The certification process is expected to commence this month, and it is anticipated that certification from Equitable Origin and MiQ will be obtained later this year.

These certifications will expand EQT's growing portfolio of certified natural gas, sometimes referred to as responsibly sourced gas. When its certification project with Equitable Origin and MiQ is completed, EQT will be producing more certified gas than any other producer's total domestic natural gas production (certified or uncertified). Equitable Origin has a proven track record of certifying energy companies on ESG indicators in accordance with its EO100™ Standard for Responsible Energy Development, a set of rigorous ESG performance standards for energy development projects. MiQ, a non-profit partnership between RMI and SYSTEMIQ, is pioneering a market-based approach to rapidly reduce methane emissions across the natural gas sector.

"We are committed to the highest standards of performance for our production operations," said Toby Rice, President and Chief Executive Officer of EQT. "Sound federal policies such as a reinstitution of NSPS OOOOa and independent certifications such as our project with Equitable Origin and MiQ will allow us to further demonstrate our commitment to producing our natural gas in accordance with high environmental and social standards, differentiating our company and supporting our collective objectives of accelerating a sustainable pathway to a low carbon future."

