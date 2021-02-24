EQT Private Equity to sell Innovyze

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that EQT Private Equity, through the EQT Mid Market US fund, has agreed to sell Innovyze ("the Company") to Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) for an Enterprise Value of USD 1,000m.

Innovyze was established in 1996 to provide wet infrastructure software solutions. In 2017, Innovyze merged with XP Solutions to become the leading global provider of smart water infrastructure software solutions designed to meet the technological needs of water / wastewater utilities, government agencies and engineering organizations worldwide. As the largest pure-play water-focused software provider, Innovyze offers a full suite of water-focused products that span the infrastructure lifecycle. Innovyze is headquartered in Portland, Oregon and has offices in California, Colorado, Canada, the UK and Australia.

With the support of EQT, Innovyze transformed into a standalone global leader in the smart water infrastructure software space. Innovyze and XP Solutions were separately carved out from international public engineering companies by EQT and merged to form Innovyze. Since then, significant investments were made to build out the Company's executive team and integrate the businesses. Together with management, EQT supported Innovyze in realigning the sales organization to serve the complex technical sales process and pivot to an enterprise selling approach. Substantial investments were also made in product development to strengthen the Company's asset management solution and to extend the product portfolio into cutting-edge real-time operational analytics and artificial intelligence offerings.

Sydney Pardey, Director and Investment Advisor to EQT Private Equity, said: "Water is our most valuable resource and Innovyze's product portfolio enables sustainable management of that asset, benefitting our local communities and global ecosystem. It has been exciting to work with the visionary management team, led by Colby Manwaring, to transform Innovyze into a global technology leader at the forefront of water software solutions."

Arvindh Kumar, Partner and Investment Advisor to EQT Private Equity, said: "Innovyze embodies a successful EQT investment: transforming a market leader in a thematic sub-sector, with a positive sustainability footprint, into a future-proofed platform well-positioned for continued success. We thank Colby, the management team and the advisors in the EQT Network for their strategic vision and incredible execution."

Colby Manwaring, Chief Executive Officer at Innovyze, said: "EQT has been a great partner and played a critical role in our journey by investing with a focus on the long-term potential for the business. We look forward to working with Autodesk to continue our successful growth and further our mission to empower water professionals around the world to design, manage, operate and maintain water infrastructure."

The transaction is subject to customary conditions and approvals and is expected to close in March or April 2021.

UBS Investment Bank acted as financial advisor and Sidley Austin LLP acted as legal advisor to EQT Private Equity and Innovyze.

Contact

US inquiries: Stephanie Greengarten, +1 646 687 6810, [email protected]

International inquiries: EQT Press Office, +46 8 506 55 334, [email protected]

About EQT

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with more than EUR 84 billion in raised capital and over EUR 52 billion in assets under management across 17 active funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America with total sales of more than EUR 27 billion and approximately 159,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

More info: www.eqtgroup.com

Follow EQT on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram

About Innovyze

Innovyze is a global leader in building innovative, industry-leading software for the water industry for over 35 years; serving thousands of clients including the largest utilities, ENR design firms, consultancies and refining plants around the world.

More info: www.Innovyze.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-private-equity-to-sell-innovyze,c3294859

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE EQT