EQT Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) today announced financial and operational performance results for the third quarter 2020.

Third Quarter Highlights:

Sales volumes of 366 Bcfe, in-line with guidance, despite 15 Bcf of volume curtailments

Received an average realized price of $2.33 /Mcfe, a $0.25 premium to NYMEX pricing

/Mcfe, a premium to NYMEX pricing Net cash provided by operating activities of $184 MM; free cash flow (1) of $47 MM

MM; free cash flow of MM Capital expenditures of $248 MM, $227 MM lower than 3Q19 and $55 MM lower than 2Q20

MM, MM lower than 3Q19 and MM lower than 2Q20 Well costs of $660 /foot in the PA Marcellus, surpassing target well costs by $70 /foot

/foot in the PA Marcellus, surpassing target well costs by /foot Received $202 million in tax refunds, including accrued interest

in tax refunds, including accrued interest Successfully appealed prior taxes paid; additional tax refunds of $48 MM expected in 4Q20

MM expected in 4Q20 Production uptime continues to exceed 98%

Horizontal drilling speeds and completion stages/day improved 19% and 15%, respectively, compared to 2Q20

Reduced midpoint of full-year 2020 capital expenditure guidance by $50 MM

President and CEO Toby Rice stated, "Our third quarter results, particularly on the operational side, continue to see meaningful step changes in efficiencies, as we continue to find ways to increase performance and enhance results. For the second consecutive quarter, we have executed at a level meaningfully below our target well costs, developing our Pennsylvania Marcellus asset for $660 per foot, driven almost entirely by sustainable efficiency gains. These results demonstrate this team's continued progress in delivering value for our stakeholders and have paved the way for improvements to certain full-year 2020 guidance."

Rice continued, "Our commitment to operating under the highest environmental, social and governance standards sits at the heart of our corporate strategy. We recently published our revamped ESG Report, which highlights the environmental benefits of our combo-development strategy, enhancements to our data collection, monitoring and reporting platform, and steps we are taking to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions. We believe ESG is a critical component for long-term, sustainable value creation and we intend to be the clear natural gas leader."

Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Performance



Three Months Ended

September 30,



($ millions, except average realized price and EPS) 2020

2019

Change Total sales volume (Bcfe) 366



381



(15)

Average realized price ($/Mcfe) $ 2.33



$ 2.47



$ (0.14)

Net loss $ (601)



$ (361)



$ (240)

Adjusted net loss (a) $ (38)



$ (14)



$ (24)

Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 334



$ 444



$ (110)

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $ (2.35)



$ (1.41)



$ (0.94)

Adjusted EPS (a) $ (0.15)



$ (0.06)



$ (0.09)

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 184



$ 319



$ (135)

Capital expenditures $ 248



$ 475



$ (227)

Free cash flow (a) $ 47



$ (178)



$ 225



Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $601 million, $2.35 per diluted share, compared to net loss for the same period in 2019 of $361 million, $1.41 per diluted share. The decrease was attributable primarily to decreased operating revenues, increased interest expense and decreased dividend and other income, partly offset by the gain on investment in Equitrans Midstream Corporation (Equitrans Midstream), increased income tax benefit, decreased depreciation and depletion expense, decreased transaction, proxy and reorganization costs and decreased selling, general and administrative expense. EQT recognized a loss in operating revenues of $427 million related primarily to decreases in the fair market value of the Company's NYMEX swaps and options due to increases in NYMEX forward prices.

During 2020, EQT made strategic decisions to temporarily curtail approximately 1.4 Bcf per day of gross production, equivalent to approximately 1.0 Bcf per day of net production, beginning on May 16, 2020 and ending mid-July 2020 and approximately 0.6 Bcf per day of gross production, equivalent to approximately 0.4 Bcf per day of net production, beginning on September 1, 2020 (collectively, the Strategic Production Curtailments). Total sales volumes decreased by approximately 15 Bcfe compared to the same quarter last year due primarily to the Strategic Production Curtailments and also by 6 Bcfe as a result of the sale of non-strategic assets during the second quarter of 2020. In addition, average realized price was 6% lower at $2.33 per Mcfe, due to lower NYMEX prices and unfavorable differential, partly offset by higher cash settled derivatives.

Net cash provided by operating activities decreased by $135 million and free cash flow(1) increased by $225 million compared to the same quarter last year. Despite the impact of the Strategic Production Curtailments, non-strategic asset dispositions and a lower average realized price, free cash flow increased when compared to the same quarter last year due to a $227 million decrease in capital expenditures.

Per Unit Operating Costs

The following presents certain of the Company's production-related operating costs on a per unit basis.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, Per Unit ($/Mcfe) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Gathering $ 0.75



$ 0.68



$ 0.72



$ 0.69

Transmission 0.33



0.39



0.35



0.39

Processing 0.09



0.08



0.09



0.08

Lease operating expense (LOE), excluding

production taxes 0.08



0.06



0.08



0.06

Production taxes 0.03



0.04



0.03



0.05

Exploration 0.01



0.01



—



0.01

SG&A 0.15



0.21



0.12



0.19

Total per unit operating costs $ 1.44



$ 1.47



$ 1.39



$ 1.47

















Production depletion $ 0.92



$ 1.02



$ 0.92



$ 1.01

Adjusted SG&A (a) $ 0.14



$ 0.11



$ 0.12



$ 0.12

Adjusted interest expense (a) $ 0.17



$ 0.13



$ 0.17



$ 0.14



Liquidity

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $245 million of credit facility borrowings and $0.8 billion of letters of credit outstanding under its $2.5 billion credit facility. The outstanding borrowings under the Company's credit facility were primarily used for collateral and margin deposits associated with the Company's over the counter derivative instrument contracts and exchange traded natural gas contracts, which are reported as a current asset on the consolidated balance sheet.

As of September 30, 2020, total debt was $4,731 million and net debt(1) was $4,717 million compared to $5,293 million and $5,288 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2019.

As of October 16, 2020, the Company had sufficient unused borrowing capacity under its credit facility, net of letters of credit, to satisfy any collateral requests that its counterparties would be permitted to request of the Company pursuant to the Company's over the counter derivative instruments, midstream services contracts and other contracts. As of October 16, 2020, such amounts could be up to approximately $1.2 billion, inclusive of assurances posted of approximately $0.8 billion of letters of credit, $0.1 billion of surety bonds and $0.2 billion of cash collateral posted.

OPERATIONAL UPDATE

As previously announced, the Company initiated a production curtailment program beginning on September 1, 2020, which remained in effect through the remainder of the third quarter. As a result, approximately 15 Bcf was deferred from the third quarter to be monetized into a more attractive future commodity price environment. The Company began a moderated approach to bring back on-line production on October 1, 2020 and all curtailed production has been returned to sales.

During the third quarter 2020, the Company continued to realize improvements in operational performance, developing its Pennsylvania Marcellus wells for $660 per foot, $20 per foot lower than the second quarter 2020 and 10% below its well cost target of $730 per foot. When compared to the third quarter 2019, the Company has realized a $190 per foot, or 22% improvement in capital efficiency in the development of its Pennsylvania Marcellus asset. Year-to-date, the Company has improved its Pennsylvania Marcellus capital efficiency by 18% or $140 per foot, with over 80% of the improvement being driven by sustainable operational efficiencies.

The Company's strategic initiatives have driven improved operational metrics across the organization. On the production side, the Company's producing asset continues to exceed an aggressive 98% uptime target, maximizing production delivery. Horizontal drilling speeds have improved by 19% quarter-over-quarter, stemming from the continued application of best practices, executed by the same crews, driven by a steady operations schedule. The Company's frac crews continue to improve pumping hours and stages per month, seeing improvements of 15% quarter-over-quarter, due to the continued utilization of next generation frac technology and a centralized operating system, maximizing productive time.

The tables below reflect the Company's operational activity during the third quarter 2020 and planned activity for the fourth quarter 2020.

Wells Drilled (SPUD)

PA Marcellus

WV Marcellus

OH Utica

3Q20A

4Q20E



3Q20A

4Q20E



3Q20A

4Q20E Net Wells 22

9



8

4



—

— Net Avg. Lateral (ft.) 14,140

14,180



12,090

13,560



—

—



























Wells Horizontally Drilled

PA Marcellus

WV Marcellus

OH Utica

3Q20A

4Q20E



3Q20A

4Q20E



3Q20A

4Q20E Net Wells 21

21



6

4



1

— Net Avg. Lateral (ft.) 13,590

11,240



8,140

13,530



12,020

—

Wells Completed (Frac)

PA Marcellus

WV Marcellus

OH Utica

3Q20A

4Q20E



3Q20A

4Q20E



3Q20A

4Q20E Net Wells 23

19



—

—



—

— Net Avg. Lateral (ft.) 12,010

13,800



—

—



—

—



























Wells Turned-in-Line (TIL)

PA Marcellus

WV Marcellus

OH Utica

3Q20A

4Q20E



3Q20A

4Q20E



3Q20A

4Q20E Net Wells 22

26



—

—



—

— Net Avg. Lateral (ft.) 13,030

10,250



—

—



—

—

2020 GUIDANCE

Production

Q4 2020

Full-Year 2020 Total sales volume (Bcfe)

380 - 400

1,480 - 1,500 Liquids sales volume, excluding ethane (Mbbls)

2,000 - 2,050

7,850 - 7,900 Ethane sales volume (Mbbls)

1,025 - 1,075

4,100 - 4,150 Total liquids sales volume (Mbbls)

3,025 - 3,125

11,950 - 12,050









Btu uplift (MMbtu / Mcf)

1.045 - 1.055

1.045 - 1.055









Average differential ($ / Mcf)

$(0.65) - $(0.45)

$(0.45) - $(0.35)









Resource Counts







Top-hole Rigs





1 - 2 Horizontal Rigs





2 - 3 Frac Crews





2 - 3









Per Unit Operating Costs ($ / Mcfe)







Gathering (a)





$0.71 - $0.73 Transmission (a)





$0.34 - $0.36 Processing





$0.07 - $0.09 LOE, excluding production taxes





$0.07 - $0.09 Production taxes





$0.03 - $0.05 SG&A





$0.10 - $0.12 Total per unit operating costs





$1.32 - $1.44









Adjusted interest expense (b)





$0.16 - $0.17









Financial ($ Billions)







Adjusted EBITDA (b)





$1.550 - $1.600 Adjusted operating cash flow (b)





$1.375 - $1.425 Capital expenditures





$1.050 - $1.100 Free cash flow (b)





$0.300 - $0.350

Based on NYMEX natural gas price of $2.06 per MMbtu as of September 30, 2020.



(a) Certain in-basin transportation expenses previously recorded in Transmission have been reclassified to Gathering to provide additional clarity into costs associated with transporting EQT's gas outside of the Appalachian Basin and to align with the reporting of such expenses in EQT's financial statement disclosures.

Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Webcast Information

The Company's conference call with securities analysts begins at 9:00 a.m. ET today and will be broadcast live via the Company's web site at www.eqt.com and on the investor information page of the Company's web site at ir.eqt.com, with a replay available for seven days following the call.

HEDGING (as of October 16, 2020)

The Company's total natural gas production NYMEX hedge positions are:





2020 (a)

2021

2022

2023

2024 Swaps:



















Volume (MMDth)

288



817



240



61



2

Average Price ($/Dth)

$ 2.75



$ 2.66



$ 2.62



$ 2.48



$ 2.67

Calls – Net Short:



















Volume (MMDth)

79



384



284



77



15

Average Short Strike Price ($/Dth)

$ 2.97



$ 2.96



$ 2.89



$ 2.89



$ 3.11

Puts – Net Long:



















Volume (MMDth)

22



222



135



69



15

Average Long Strike Price ($/Dth)

$ 2.31



$ 2.57



$ 2.35



$ 2.40



$ 2.45

Fixed Price Sales (b):



















Volume (MMDth)

3



72



4



3



—

Average Price ($/Dth)

$ 2.68



$ 2.50



$ 2.38



$ 2.38



$ —



(a) October 1 - December 31, 2020. (b) The difference between the fixed price and NYMEX price is included in average differential presented in the Company's price reconciliation.

For 2020 (October 1 - December 31), 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, the Company has natural gas sales agreements for approximately 2 MMDth, 18 MMDth, 18 MMDth, 88 MMDth and 11 MMDth, respectively, that include average NYMEX ceiling prices of $3.47, $3.17, $3.17, $2.84 and $3.21, respectively. The Company has also entered into derivative instruments to hedge basis. The Company may use other contractual agreements from time to time to implement its commodity hedging strategy.

NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES

Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (Adjusted EPS)

Adjusted net (loss) income is defined as net loss, excluding impairments, transaction, proxy and reorganization costs, the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement and certain other items that impact comparability between periods. Adjusted EPS is defined as adjusted net (loss) income divided by diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. Adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP supplemental financial measures used by the Company's management to evaluate period-over-period earnings trends. The Company's management believes that these measures provide useful information to external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, lenders and ratings agencies. Management uses adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted EPS to evaluate earnings trends because the measures reflect only the impact of settled derivative contracts; thus, the measures exclude the often-volatile revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement. These measures also exclude other items that affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. Adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted EPS should not be considered as alternatives to net loss or diluted EPS presented in accordance with GAAP.

The table below reconciles adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted EPS with net loss and diluted EPS, respectively, the most comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, each as derived from the Statements of Condensed Consolidated Operations to be included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Thousands, except per share information) Net loss $ (600,640)



$ (361,028)



$ (1,030,854)



$ (44,771)

Add (deduct):













Loss on sale/exchange of long-lived assets 4,662



13,935



102,721



13,935

Impairment of intangible assets —



15,411



—



15,411

Impairment and expiration of leases 50,449



49,601



145,496



127,719

Transaction, proxy and reorganization 1,855



76,779



6,600



102,386

Loss (gain) on derivatives not designated as hedges 427,182



(180,313)



11,320



(455,952)

Net cash settlements received on derivatives not designated as hedges 252,089



162,639



813,218



152,149

Premiums received for derivatives that settled during the period 2,083



9,405



604



16,611

Litigation expense 4,676



36,609



4,676



82,395

Gain on Equitrans Share Exchange —



—



(187,223)



—

(Gain) loss on investment in Equitrans Midstream Corporation (3,801)



261,093



303,844



276,779

Loss on debt extinguishment 3,749



—



20,712



—

Non-cash interest expense (amortization) (a) 7,035



—



14,776



—

Tax impact of non-GAAP items (b) (187,443)



(98,480)



(251,309)



(67,141)

Adjusted net (loss) income $ (38,104)



$ (14,349)



$ (45,419)



$ 219,521

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 255,589



255,235



255,516



255,269

Diluted EPS $ (2.35)



$ (1.41)



$ (4.03)



$ (0.18)

Adjusted EPS $ (0.15)



$ (0.06)



$ (0.18)



$ 0.86



(a) As a result of increased significance of non-cash interest expense (amortization) in 2020, this line item was added as an adjustment to the calculation of adjusted net income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Had adjusted net income been calculated on a consistent basis, it would have been $2.1 million and $6.7 million higher for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, than the numbers presented herein.



(b) The tax impact of non-GAAP items represents the incremental tax (benefit) expense that would have been incurred had these items been excluded from net loss, which resulted in blended tax rates of 25.0% and 22.1% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and 20.3% and 20.3% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The 2020 rate differs from the Company's statutory tax rate due primarily to valuation allowances provided against federal and state deferred tax assets for additional unrealized losses on the Company's investment in Equitrans Midstream Corporation that, if sold, would result in capital losses.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss, excluding interest expense, income tax benefit, depreciation and depletion, amortization of intangible assets, impairments, transaction, proxy and reorganization costs, the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement and certain other items that impact comparability between periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure used by the Company's management to evaluate period-over-period earnings trends. The Company's management believes that this measure provides useful information to external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, lenders and ratings agencies. Management uses adjusted EBITDA to evaluate earnings trends because the measure reflects only the impact of settled derivative contracts; thus, the measure excludes the often-volatile revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement. The measure also excludes other items that affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net loss presented in accordance with GAAP.

The table below reconciles adjusted EBITDA with net loss, the most comparable financial measure as calculated in accordance with GAAP, as reported in the Statements of Condensed Consolidated Operations to be included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Thousands) Net loss $ (600,640)



$ (361,028)



$ (1,030,854)



$ (44,771)

Add (deduct):













Interest expense 69,154



47,709



196,914



154,785

Income tax benefit (225,757)



(86,343)



(295,938)



(9,244)

Depreciation and depletion 341,027



390,993



1,021,649



1,154,519

Amortization of intangible assets 7,478



7,755



22,433



28,439

Loss on sale/exchange of long-lived assets 4,662



13,935



102,721



13,935

Impairment of intangible assets —



15,411



—



15,411

Impairment and expiration of leases 50,449



49,601



145,496



127,719

Transaction, proxy and reorganization 1,855



76,779



6,600



102,386

Loss (gain) on derivatives not designated as hedges 427,182



(180,313)



11,320



(455,952)

Net cash settlements received on derivatives not designated as hedges 252,089



162,639



813,218



152,149

Premiums received for derivatives that settled during the period 2,083



9,405



604



16,611

Litigation expense 4,676



36,609



4,676



82,395

Gain on Equitrans Share Exchange —



—



(187,223)



—

(Gain) loss on investment in Equitrans Midstream Corporation (3,801)



261,093



303,844



276,779

Loss on debt extinguishment 3,749



—



20,712



—

Adjusted EBITDA $ 334,206



$ 444,245



$ 1,136,172



$ 1,615,161



The Company has not provided projected net income (loss) or a reconciliation of projected adjusted EBITDA to projected net income (loss), the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Net loss includes the impact of depreciation and depletion expense, income tax (benefit) expense, the revenue impact of changes in the projected fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement and certain other items that impact comparability between periods and the tax effect of such items, which may be significant and difficult to project with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, projected net income (loss), and a reconciliation of projected adjusted EBITDA to projected net income (loss), are not available without unreasonable effort.

Adjusted Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

Adjusted operating cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less changes in other assets and liabilities. Free cash flow is defined as adjusted operating cash flow less accrual-based capital expenditures. Adjusted operating cash flow and free cash flow are non-GAAP supplemental financial measures used by the Company's management to assess liquidity, including the Company's ability to generate cash flow in excess of its capital requirements and return cash to shareholders. The Company's management believes that these measures provide useful information to external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, lenders and ratings agencies. Adjusted operating cash flow and free cash flow should not be considered as alternatives to net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP.

The table below reconciles adjusted operating cash flow and free cash flow with net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, as derived from the Statements of Condensed Consolidated Cash Flows to be included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 184,456



$ 319,021



$ 1,131,577



$ 1,633,854

Decrease (increase) in changes in other assets

and liabilities 110,233



(22,904)



(103,516)



(304,683)

Adjusted operating cash flow $ 294,689



$ 296,117



$ 1,028,061



$ 1,329,171

Less: capital expenditures 247,969



474,600



812,801



1,417,009

Free cash flow $ 46,720



$ (178,483)



$ 215,260



$ (87,838)



The Company has not provided projected net cash provided by operating activities or reconciliations of projected adjusted operating cash flow and free cash flow to projected net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company is unable to project net cash provided by operating activities for any future period because this metric includes the impact of changes in operating assets and liabilities related to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements that may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. The Company is unable to project these timing differences with any reasonable degree of accuracy without unreasonable efforts such as predicting the timing of its payments and its customers' payments, with accuracy to a specific day, months in advance. Furthermore, the Company does not provide guidance with respect to its average realized price, among other items, that impact reconciling items between net cash provided by operating activities and adjusted operating cash flow and free cash flow, as applicable. Natural gas prices are volatile and out of the Company's control, and the timing of transactions and the income tax effects of future transactions and other items are difficult to accurately predict. Therefore, the Company is unable to provide projected net cash provided by operating activities, or the related reconciliations of projected adjusted operating cash flow and free cash flow to projected net cash provided by operating activities, without unreasonable effort.

Adjusted Operating Revenues

Adjusted operating revenues is defined as total operating revenues, less the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement and net marketing services and other revenues. Adjusted operating revenues (also referred to as total natural gas & liquids sales, including cash settled derivatives) is a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure used by the Company's management to evaluate period-over-period earnings trends. The Company's management believes that this measure provides useful information to external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, lenders and ratings agencies. Management uses adjusted operating revenues to evaluate earnings trends because the measure reflects only the impact of settled derivative contracts; thus, the measure excludes the often-volatile revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement. The measure also excludes net marketing services and other revenues because it is unrelated to the revenue for the Company's natural gas and liquids production. Adjusted operating revenues should not be considered as an alternative to total operating revenues presented in accordance with GAAP.

The table below reconciles adjusted operating revenues to total operating revenues, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, as reported in the Statements of Condensed Consolidated Operations to be included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Thousands, unless noted) Total operating revenues $ 172,127



$ 951,576



$ 1,806,258



$ 3,405,001

Add (deduct):













Loss (gain) on derivatives not designated as hedges 427,182



(180,313)



11,320



(455,952)

Net cash settlements received on derivatives not designated as hedges 252,089



162,639



813,218



152,149

Premiums received for derivatives that settled during the period 2,083



9,405



604



16,611

Net marketing services and other (317)



(1,636)



(4,613)



(7,282)

Adjusted operating revenues $ 853,164



$ 941,671



$ 2,626,787



$ 3,110,527

















Total sales volume (MMcfe) 366,138



380,823



1,096,855



1,134,407

Average realized price ($/Mcfe) $ 2.33



$ 2.47



$ 2.39



$ 2.74



Adjusted SG&A Per Unit

Adjusted SG&A per unit is defined as SG&A less litigation expense, divided by total sales volume. Adjusted SG&A per unit is a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure used by the Company's management to evaluate period-over-period earnings trends. The Company's management believes that this measure provides useful information to external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, lenders and ratings agencies. Management uses adjusted SG&A per unit to evaluate earnings trends because the measure excludes items that affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. Adjusted SG&A per unit should not be considered as an alternative to SG&A presented in accordance with GAAP.

The table below reconciles adjusted SG&A per unit with SG&A, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, as derived from the Statements of Condensed Consolidated Operations to be included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Thousands, unless noted) Selling, general and administrative $ 56,330



$ 79,376



$ 134,609



$ 214,562

Less: Litigation expense 4,676



36,609



4,676



82,395

Adjusted SG&A $ 51,654



$ 42,767



$ 129,933



$ 132,167

















Total sales volume (MMcfe) 366,138



380,823



1,096,855



1,134,407

Adjusted SG&A per unit ($/Mcfe) $ 0.14



$ 0.11



$ 0.12



$ 0.12



Adjusted Interest Expense Per Unit

Adjusted interest expense per unit is defined as interest expense less non-cash interest expense (amortization) of debt discounts and issuance costs divided by total sales volume. Adjusted interest expense per unit is a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure used by the Company's management to evaluate period-over-period interest expense which required cash payments. The Company's management believes that this measure provides useful information to external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, lenders and ratings agencies. Management uses adjusted interest expense per unit to evaluate interest expense which required cash payments because the measure excludes non-cash interest expense (amortization) that affects the comparability of results and does not result in cash payments. Adjusted interest expense per unit should not be considered as an alternative to interest expense presented in accordance with GAAP.

The table below reconciles adjusted interest expense per unit with interest expense, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, as derived from the Statements of Condensed Consolidated Operations to be included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Thousands, unless noted) Interest expense $ 69,154



$ 47,709



$ 196,914



$ 154,785

Less: Non-cash interest expense (amortization) (a) 7,035



—



14,776



—

Adjusted interest expense $ 62,119



$ 47,709



$ 182,138



$ 154,785

















Total sales volume (MMcfe) 366,138



380,823



1,096,855



1,134,407

Adjusted interest expense per unit ($/Mcfe) $ 0.17



$ 0.13



$ 0.17



$ 0.14



(a) As a result of increased significance of non-cash interest expense (amortization) in 2020, this line item was added as an adjustment to the calculation of adjusted interest expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Had adjusted interest expense been calculated on a consistent basis, it would have been $2.1 million and $6.7 million lower for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, than the numbers presented herein.

The table below reconciles the full-year 2020 forecasted ranges of adjusted interest expense per unit with interest expense, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.



Year Ended December 31, 2020

(Thousands, unless noted) Interest expense $ 260,000



$ 270,000

Less: Non-cash interest expense (amortization) 22,000



22,000

Adjusted interest expense $ 238,000



$ 248,000









Total sales volume (MMcfe) 1,500,000



1,480,000

Adjusted interest expense per unit ($/Mcfe) $ 0.16



$ 0.17



Net Debt

Net debt is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Total debt includes the Company's current portion of debt, credit facility borrowings, term loan borrowings, senior notes and note payable to EQM Midstream Partners, LP. Net debt is a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure used by the Company's management to evaluate leverage since the Company could choose to use its cash and cash equivalents to retire debt. The Company's management believes that this measure provides useful information to external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, lenders and ratings agencies. Net debt should not be considered as an alternative to total debt presented in accordance with GAAP.

The table below reconciles net debt with total debt, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, as derived from the Statements of Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets to be included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and from the Statements of Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.



September 30,

2020

June 30, 2020

December 31,

2019

(Thousands) Current portion of debt $ 33,363



$ 16,309



$ 16,204

Credit facility borrowings (a) 244,500



38,000



294,000

Term loan facility borrowings —



—



999,353

Senior notes (b) 4,351,917



4,463,548



3,878,366

Note payable to EQM Midstream Partners, LP 101,170



102,483



105,056

Total debt 4,730,950



4,620,340



5,292,979

Less: Cash and cash equivalents 13,668



2,968



4,596

Net debt $ 4,717,282



$ 4,617,372



$ 5,288,383



(a) As of September 30, 2020, the outstanding borrowings under the Company's credit facility were primarily used for collateral and margin deposits of approximately $245 million associated with the Company's over the counter derivative instrument contracts and exchange traded natural gas contracts, which are reported as a current asset on the consolidated balance sheet. See the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 for further discussion.



(b) Senior notes included the convertible senior notes which, at issuance, were recorded in the consolidated financial statements at fair value. The debt discount, which is the excess of the principal amount of $500 million over its fair value at issuance, will be amortized to interest expense over the term of the convertible senior notes, which is approximately 6 years. As of September 30, 2020, the carrying amount of the convertible senior notes was approximately $354 million. See the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 for further discussion.

EQT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

STATEMENTS OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Thousands, except per share amounts) Operating revenues:













Sales of natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil $ 598,992



$ 769,627



$ 1,812,965



$ 2,941,767

(Loss) gain on derivatives not designated as hedges (427,182)



180,313



(11,320)



455,952

Net marketing services and other 317



1,636



4,613



7,282

Total operating revenues 172,127



951,576



1,806,258



3,405,001

Operating expenses:













Transportation and processing 427,691



437,942



1,273,161



1,314,172

Production 39,670



37,821



118,379



117,545

Exploration 3,160



3,492



4,959



6,356

Selling, general and administrative 56,330



79,376



134,609



214,562

Depreciation and depletion 341,027



390,993



1,021,649



1,154,519

Amortization of intangible assets 7,478



7,755



22,433



28,439

Loss on sale/exchange of long-lived assets 4,662



13,935



102,721



13,935

Impairment of intangible assets —



15,411



—



15,411

Impairment and expiration of leases 50,449



49,601



145,496



127,719

Transaction, proxy and reorganization 1,855



76,779



6,600



102,386

Total operating expenses 932,322



1,113,105



2,830,007



3,095,044

Operating (loss) income (760,195)



(161,529)



(1,023,749)



309,957

Gain on Equitrans Share Exchange —



—



(187,223)



—

(Gain) loss on investment in Equitrans Midstream

Corporation (3,801)



261,093



303,844



276,779

Dividend and other income (2,900)



(22,960)



(31,204)



(67,592)

Loss on debt extinguishment 3,749



—



20,712



—

Interest expense 69,154



47,709



196,914



154,785

Loss before income taxes (826,397)



(447,371)



(1,326,792)



(54,015)

Income tax benefit (225,757)



(86,343)



(295,938)



(9,244)

Net loss $ (600,640)



$ (361,028)



$ (1,030,854)



$ (44,771)

















Loss per share of common stock: Basic:













Weighted average common stock outstanding 255,589



255,235



255,516



255,069

Net loss $ (2.35)



$ (1.41)



$ (4.03)



$ (0.18)

Diluted:













Weighted average common stock outstanding 255,589



255,235



255,516



255,069

Net loss $ (2.35)



$ (1.41)



$ (4.03)



$ (0.18)



EQT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

PRICE RECONCILIATION



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Thousands, unless noted) NATURAL GAS













Sales volume (MMcf) 348,136



363,034



1,043,126



1,077,962

NYMEX price ($/MMBtu) (a) $ 1.97



$ 2.23



$ 1.88



$ 2.67

Btu uplift 0.11



0.11



0.10



0.13

Natural gas price ($/Mcf) $ 2.08



$ 2.34



$ 1.98



$ 2.80

















Basis ($/Mcf) (b) $ (0.48)



$ (0.35)



$ (0.35)



$ (0.23)

Cash settled basis swaps (not designated as hedges) ($/Mcf) 0.01



0.02



0.01



(0.05)

Average differential, including cash settled basis swaps ($/Mcf) $ (0.47)



$ (0.33)



$ (0.34)



$ (0.28)

















Average adjusted price ($/Mcf) $ 1.61



$ 2.01



$ 1.64



$ 2.52

Cash settled derivatives (not designated as hedges) ($/Mcf) 0.72



0.44



0.77



0.19

Average natural gas price, including cash settled derivatives ($/Mcf) $ 2.33



$ 2.45



$ 2.41



$ 2.71

Natural gas sales, including cash settled derivatives $ 811,122



$ 891,249



$ 2,513,128



$ 2,916,891

















LIQUIDS













Natural gas liquids (NGLs), excluding ethane:













Sales volume (MMcfe) (c) 10,661



10,609



32,053



34,359

Sales volume (Mbbl) 1,777



1,768



5,342



5,726

Price ($/Bbl) $ 19.83



$ 16.85



$ 17.33



$ 23.00

Cash settled derivatives (not designated as hedges) ($/Bbl) —



3.89



(0.17)



2.74

Average NGLs price, including cash settled derivatives ($/Bbl) $ 19.83



$ 20.74



$ 17.16



$ 25.74

NGLs sales $ 35,227



$ 36,668



$ 91,648



$ 147,392

Ethane:













Sales volume (MMcfe) (c) 6,442



5,846



18,540



18,239

Sales volume (Mbbl) 1,074



974



3,090



3,040

Price ($/Bbl) $ 2.94



$ 5.22



$ 3.35



$ 6.34

Ethane sales $ 3,153



$ 5,083



$ 10,339



$ 19,273

Oil:













Sales volume (MMcfe) (c) 899



1,334



3,136



3,847

Sales volume (Mbbl) 150



222



523



641

Price ($/Bbl) $ 24.43



$ 39.01



$ 22.32



$ 42.07

Oil sales $ 3,662



$ 8,671



$ 11,672



$ 26,971

















Total liquids sales volume (MMcfe) (c) 18,002



17,789



53,729



56,445

Total liquids sales volume (Mbbl) 3,001



2,964



8,955



9,407

Total liquids sales $ 42,042



$ 50,422



$ 113,659



$ 193,636

















TOTAL













Total natural gas and liquids sales, including cash settled derivatives (d) $ 853,164



$ 941,671



$ 2,626,787



$ 3,110,527

Total sales volume (MMcfe) 366,138



380,823



1,096,855



1,134,407

Average realized price ($/Mcfe) $ 2.33



$ 2.47



$ 2.39



$ 2.74



(a) The Company's volume weighted NYMEX natural gas price (actual average NYMEX natural gas price ($/MMBtu)) was $1.98 and $2.23 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $1.88 and $2.67 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (b) Basis represents the difference between the ultimate sales price for natural gas and the NYMEX natural gas price. (c) NGLs, ethane and oil were converted to Mcfe at the rate of six Mcfe per barrel. (d) Also referred to in this report as adjusted operating revenues, a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure.

