EQT VII portfolio company Certara closes Initial Public Offering

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that on 10 December 2020, the EQT VII portfolio company Certara, Inc. ("Certara"), a global leader in biosimulation based on 2019 revenue, successfully priced its upsized initial public offering of 29,055,000 shares of its common stock at USD 23 per share. Shares of Certara's common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on 11 December 2020, under the ticker symbol "CERT." The offering closed on 15 December 2020, after fulfilling customary closing conditions.

The listing of Certara marks the first IPO for EQT in the US. The EQT VII fund sold around 14.2 million shares, equivalent to about 16 percent of the fund's holdings in Certara, at USD 23 each for net proceeds of about USD 306 million (after underwriters' discount). EQT VII will remain a significant shareholder with around 49 percent of ownership in Certara.

Certara accelerates medicines to patients using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include 1,600 global biopharmaceutical companies, leading academic institutions, and key regulatory agencies across 60 countries.

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with more than EUR 75 billion in raised capital and over EUR 46 billion in assets under management across 16 active funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America with total sales of more than EUR 27 billion and approximately 159,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

