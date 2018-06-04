Equality At The Box Office: Atom Tickets Survey And Data Reveals Women's Movie Preferences

Cast: An overwhelming number of women said they prefer to see a female and male duo (90%) in the movies rather than an all-male or all-female cast. Another 40% of women revealed that they are still not satisfied with how females are portrayed in blockbusters.

Filmmakers: 95% of women revealed that they would like to see more women in filmmaking careers such as directing, producing, or writing. 12% of women stated that they prefer seeing content created by female filmmakers, while the majority of respondents said they don't have a preference.

Genre: Women ranked their favorite genres as 1) action/adventure, 2) comedy and 3) sci-fi/fantasy. According to Atom Tickets' proprietary ticketing data, the following is a list of this year's top movies for each of the above genres that skewed the most female.

Top Action Movies:



1. Ocean's 8



2. The Spy Who Dumped Me



3. Skyscraper

Top Comedy Movies:



1. Book Club



2. I Feel Pretty



3. Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

Top Sci Fi/Fantasy Movies:



1. A Wrinkle In Time



2. Maze Runner: The Death Cure



3. Rampage

Female movie fans also revealed their top picks for movies set to release later this year.

Overall, women are most excited to see the following top three films in theaters:



1. Aquaman



2. Venom



3. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Organized by their top three genres:

Top Action/Adventure Movies:



1. Aquaman



2. Venom



3. Robin Hood

Top Comedy Movies:



1. Night School



2. Holmes & Watson



3. Nobody's Fool

Top Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movies:



1. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald



2. The Predator



3. The Nutcracker and The Four Realms

About Atom Tickets



Atom Tickets is the first-of-its-kind social movie ticketing app. Backed by Lionsgate, Disney, Twentieth Century Fox Film, and Fidelity Management & Research Company, Atom Tickets allows consumers to search for films instantly, invite friends, buy tickets, pre-order concessions and more. Enabled on over 20,000 screens across the U.S., the platform's innovative marketing capabilities help studios, exhibitors and brands maximize revenue opportunities. The company's advisory board includes Steven Spielberg, J.J. Abrams, Tyler Perry, Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia who serve as resources to Atom in developing the most innovative and convenient theatrical movie experiences for consumers. Atom Tickets is available as a free app in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store and online at atomtickets.com.

Media Contact:



Atom Tickets



Kristen Morquecho



Kristen.morquecho@atomtickets.com

SOURCE Atom Tickets

Related Links

http://www.atomtickets.com

