Equality Health and Signify Health Launch First 'Whole Health' Digital Platform in Arizona

Whole-person care is a culturally competent approach that is proven to reduce healthcare costs and to improve individual outcomes, particularly among people that experience disparities in care and health simply because of their ethnicity and income level. The new platform will allow professionals from critical areas—primary care, behavioral health and social services—to work in unison to address immediate individual needs, and to track changes and improvements toward outcomes over time. The integrated program launches with broad support from community-based organizations.

"We know that our programs are building healthier communities and now, thanks to the unified vision of Equality Health and Signify Health, we will have long-term data to tell our stories in a more compelling way," said Julie Rosen, M.S., L.P.C., Vice President, Family and Community Services. "Social determinants of health are complex and tools like this new, collaborative digital platform help us work cohesively on behalf of our most vulnerable populations."

Equality Health and Signify Health are responding to an unmet need identified by America's healthcare and social service providers. The idea is simple: when providers of primary care, behavioral health, and social services work together, connecting people with vital services—access to food, transportation, housing, job training and more—improved member outcomes, better adherence to care plans and reduced healthcare costs are more certain.

"Our partnership with Signify Health is representative of our vision of the healthcare model of the future whereby care is tailored to the individual," said Hugh Lytle, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Equality Health. "This is a game-changer for providers, managed care plans and community organizations who now have the ability to effectively solve for social determinants while establishing a wholistic outlook and history on the member."

"Social determinants of health can't be solved in isolation," added Jamo Rubin, President of Signify Community. "Working together with Equality Health puts seamless care coordination and proper privacy protections in place to unite providers and CBOs into powerfully effective care teams."

Top features and capabilities of the integrated platform, designed to serve as a state-wide community network, include:

Free access to long-term data for all participating parties

Seamless care coordination between healthcare and social service providers

Efficient and effective identification of at-risk members and the ability to assign care interventions

Safe and regulatory compliant information-sharing across care settings

A universal documentation system of clinical and social interventions on shared longitudinal records that stay with members over time and across care settings

This complete, unified platform draws on existing technologies from both entities: the CareEmpower® care coordination platform by HealthBI®, the tech division of Equality Health, and Signify Community, the social determinants of health (SDOH) platform of Signify Health. Signify Health's technology has managed SDOH-related services for more than three million people, resulting in a 30 percent reduction in readmissions, and a 46 percent reduction in post-acute care spend. Equality Health's CareEmpower platform has optimized outcomes for more than 20 million Medicaid, Medicare and Commercial members that close three times more quality measures and have reported a 20 percent reduction in in-patient utilization and a 25 percent reduction in 30-day readmissions.

About Equality Health

Equality Health, LLC is an Arizona-based whole-health delivery system focused on improving care delivery for diverse populations with culturally sensitive programs that improve access, quality, and member trust. Through an integrated technology and services platform, culturally competent provider network and unique cultural care model, Equality Health helps managed care plans and health systems improve care for diverse populations while simultaneously making the transition to risk-based accountability. For more information about Equality Health, visit www.equalityhealth.com or follow @EqualityHealth on Facebook, @EqualityHealth on Twitter, and @EqualityHealth on LinkedIn.

About Signify Health

Signify Health partners with leading health plans, healthcare providers, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and technology companies to improve quality of life by providing comprehensive clinical and social care where and when it's needed most. The company provides tech-enabled care services to at-risk populations in their homes and communities to improve health and quality of life. Signify Health serves well over one million health plan members each year, providing health risk evaluations, complex care management, outcomes-based pharma services, and specialized medical and social services in the home and other convenient locations. Signify Health is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and employs more than 1,800 professionals throughout the U.S. Please visit www.signifyhealth.com as well as the company's LinkedIn page for more information.

About HealthBI

HealthBI was founded to unify fragmented healthcare systems and help care teams succeed in an increasingly outcomes-driven world. Since 2012, our care coordination technology has been deployed by the country's largest payers to support practices and the community in improving the continuity of care and optimizing value-based performance across more than 20 million Medicaid, Medicare and Commercial lives, including some of the most complex populations in the nation.

HealthBI is a division of Equality Health, a Phoenix-based care delivery system that deploys HealthBI's flagship CareEmpower solution to enable a fully integrated, culturally competent, value-based performance model designed to improve outcomes for diverse populations. Learn more at www.HealthBI.com.

SOURCE Equality Health

Related Links

https://www.equalityhealth.com

