Equality Health Partners with Commonwealth Primary Care ACO to Extend Value-Based Care Tools to Independent Physician Practices

PHOENIX, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equality Health, a whole-health delivery system, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Commonwealth Primary Care ACO. The arrangement will provide Commonwealth's independent physician practices with access to Equality Health's bundled solution of technology, services, and support for managing its transition to value-based care. Further, it will expand Equality Health's partnerships with high-performing, high-quality care providers and expand the opportunity to provide whole-person care for Medicare and Medicaid populations throughout Arizona.

Commonwealth is a 26-office, 100-provider Accountable Care Organization (ACO) in Arizona. It has a proven track record of providing high-quality value-based care through its participation in the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP), recently ranking in the 94th percentile for quality. By partnering with Equality Health, Commonwealth aims to replicate key successes achieved in the MSSP in its value-based arrangements with Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans.

Commonwealth's independent physicians will work with Equality Health's management services organization (MSO), which offers clinical, technological, network, and financial management solutions that allow providers to profitably assume risk and improve quality and patient satisfaction.

"Commonwealth is a champion for independent practitioners in Arizona's healthcare community with their localized approach to care and emphasis on the physician-patient relationship," said Lisa Stevens Anderson, President, Equality Health's MSO division. "Equality Health is delighted to partner with Commonwealth in building on their success and our common goal of advancing whole-person, value-based care. We are on a quest to reshape the future of healthcare by supporting providers on their journey towards value, and we look forward to working with Commonwealth as part of that larger effort."

"Independent physician practices face a number of significant challenges in managing the transition to value-based care, including assuming greater financial risk and improving care coordination," said Lance Donkerbrook, CEO, Commonwealth Primary Care ACO. "Equality Health has all of the necessary tools and expertise to help us through that transition. As we enter into 2021 and kickoff our partnership with Equality Health, we're excited to continue our growth and trailblaze value-based care throughout Arizona."

About Equality Health

Equality Health, LLC is a Phoenix-based whole-health delivery system focused on transforming value-based care delivery with population specific programs that improve access, quality, and member trust. Through an integrated technology and services platform, culturally competent provider network and personalized care model, Equality Health helps managed care plans and health systems improve outcomes for diverse populations while simultaneously making the transition to risk-based accountability. For more information about Equality Health, visit www.equalityhealth.com or follow @EqualityHealth on Facebook, @EqualityHealth on Twitter, and @EqualityHealth on LinkedIn.

About Commonwealth Primary Care ACO

Commonwealth Primary Care ACO is a collaborative partnership of independent physicians in Phoenix and throughout Arizona. The focus of Commonwealth is to afford its participants with the opportunity to develop the competencies and the capabilities to effectively manage quality and cost. Commonwealth evolved from the mutual interest of its network participants to promote quality care, drive care efficiencies, and engage patients in coordinated care. The ACO staff and its participants are committed to coordinating and sharing resources with our practices and beneficiaries members to achieve these goals. For more information, visit www.commonwealthaco.com or follow Commonwealth Primary Care ACO on Facebook.

