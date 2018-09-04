Equashield and Max Care Medical to Distribute Leading Closed System Transfer Device in Middle East and North Africa

PORT WASHINGTON, New York, October 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Partnership with Saudi Arabia-based Max Care Medical to promote safe handling practice for cytotoxics at upcoming regional conferences: 5th Annual GCC Pharmacy Congress and 4th IVPN Symposium

Equashield (equashield.com), a leading provider of Closed System Transfer Devices (CSTDs) for hazardous drugs, announced today a distribution partnership with Saudi Arabia-based Max Care Medical. Max Care will market and sell Equashield's Closed System Transfer Device for the safe compounding of hazardous drugs in Saudi Arabia, as well as the wider Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

"Having been cleared by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), and with registrations recently finalized, there is already market awareness and opportunity of Equashield's products in the region," said Mr. Ibrahim Al Bawardi President and Founder of Max Care Medical.

"Hazardous drug risk awareness has grown in Saudi Arabia. Pharmacists are reading USP 800, and with a majority of our pharmacy and nursing professionals receiving their higher education in Western countries, we are committed to meeting the most stringent safety standards," said Dr. Samer Salha, Executive Director MENA for Max Care Medical. "Further, we are moving into an era of automation. Equashield is already a proven leader in safety with the EQUASHIELD CSTD. The Equashield Pro compounding robot will bring us to the future of safe and efficient robotic hazardous drug compounding."

Max Care will showcase Equashield at two major upcoming regional events: The 5th Annual GCC Pharmacy Congress taking place in Dubai (October 11-13) at Booth 6, as well as the 4th IVPN Symposium(October 16-17), organized by the Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

Max Care and Equashield will sponsor an educational symposium at the 5th annual GCC Pharmacy Congress. Dr. Manal Al Nemari, R.Ph., CAP, Supervisor of Pharmacy Informatics and Automation at King Fahad Medical City, will present on October 11, at 11:30 a.m. on: "Transforming Pharmacy Practices Through Implementing Robotics: KFMA Experience."

"Max Care Medical is an ideal partner for us. Saudi Arabia has a high level of awareness of hazardous drug hazards, and Max Care is working to educate surrounding MENA markets on the importance of adopting a high level of safe handling standards in accordance with USP 800," said Ronak Kadakia, Director of Marketing for Equashield. "We have already seen growth in the Saudi market, with one of the country's largest hospitals adopting Equashield this year to maintain its accreditation with ASHP standards. This is a trend we expect to continue with other institutions."

About Equashield

Equashield is a leading provider of manual and automated solutions for the compounding and administration of hazardous drugs. Equashield's product suite includes EQUASHIELD II, its flagship Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD), and EQUASHIELD® Pro, the first ever closed system-enabled multi-station hazardous drug compounder. Equashield's CSTD is clinically-proven to protect healthcare professionals from hazardous drug exposure. EQUASHIELD II covers more routes of exposure than alternative systems and has passed the proposed 2015 alcohol vapor containment protocol from NIOSH, confirming that it can contain the harshest vapors & emissions. Studies have shown Equashield's CSTD as faster to deploy and easier to use than competing systems. Used by hundreds of hospitals and clinics around the world, EQUASHIELD II is CE marked and substantiated by the FDA for preventing microbial ingress for up to seven days.

