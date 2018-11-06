Equidate, Inc. Names Mark Lee as Chief Financial Officer

On accepting his role as CFO, Lee commented: "I am passionate about the opportunity that lies ahead for Equidate and am honored to join as CFO. I was drawn to the team's innovative approach to providing liquidity for pre-IPO companies, which plays an important role in our global economy."

"I join a world-class pool of talent and, in my new role, aim to further connect Equidate's business strategy to its operating results," Lee added.

Lee brings over 25 years of experience, including his most recent role as COO/CFO at PENSCO Trust Company, a custodian specializing in alternative assets investments through retirement accounts. Prior CFO/Finance roles include: CFO for the Stanford Management Company (the University's endowment), CFO of Charles Schwab's Capital Markets, RIA Trading/Custody, and Asset Management Groups, Goldman Sachs Equity Trading, Barclays Global Investors, and Hewlett Packard.

Kelly Rodriques, CEO said: "Mark's appointment strengthens our core executive team and sets the stage for our aggressive growth strategy, which is anchored in our belief that transparency and liquidity are important to a wide range of investors - from institutional asset managers to private equity firms to startup employees.

Lee is one of 23 new hires this year, coinciding with a stretch of consistent growth the company has undergone since Sohail Prasad and Samvit Ramadurgam, now co-presidents, cofounded the company in 2014. Equidate has gained attention and traction for its market leading private securities trading platform.

