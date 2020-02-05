Equifax Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

ATLANTA, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) will release its financial results for fourth quarter ending December 31, 2019 in a news release to be issued on February 12, 2020 after market close.

Equifax will host a conference call at 8:30 am ET on February 13, 2020 in which senior management will discuss financial and business results for the quarter. Please dial the appropriate number 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the call to complete registration. Name and affiliation/company are required to join the call.

Conference call numbers: US Canada: (888) 204-4368; International: +1 (786) 789-4797.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning February 13 at 12:00 pm ET and ends at 12:00 pm ET February 20. To access the replay, please Click Here.

