Equifax announces earnings release date and conference call for fourth quarter 2018 results

ATLANTA, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ending Dec. 31, 2018 in a press release to be issued on Wednesday, Feb. 20 after market close. The press release will also be available at www.equifax.com.

Equifax will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 21 in which senior management will discuss financial and business results for the quarter. Please dial the appropriate number 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the call to complete registration. Name and affiliation/company are required to join the call.

Conference call numbers: U.S. and Canada: (800) 289-0571; International: (786) 789-4772.

Replay: A replay of the conference call will be available beginning Thursday, Feb. 21 at 12:00 p.m. ET and ends at 12:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 7. To access the replay, please register.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.

Equifax is a global information solutions company that uses unique data, innovative analytics, technology and industry expertise to power organizations and individuals around the world by transforming knowledge into insights that help make more informed business and personal decisions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. It is a member of Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500® Index, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol EFX. Equifax employs approximately 11,000 employees worldwide. For more information, visit Equifax.com and follow the company's news on Twitter and LinkedIn.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Jacob Hawkins

Media Relations

MediaInquiries@equifax.com

SOURCE Equifax Inc.

