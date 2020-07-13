Equifax Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call for Second Quarter 2020 Results

ATLANTA, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) will announce its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2020, in a release to be issued on July 22 after the market closes.

Equifax will host a conference call at 8:30am ET on July 23 in which senior management will discuss financial and business results for the quarter. Related presentation materials will be published on investor.equifax.com on July 23 at 6:30am ET.

Please dial the appropriate number at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the call to complete registration. Name and affiliation/company are required to join the call.

US Canada: (800) 458-4121

International: +1 (786) 789-4772

A replay of the conference call will be published on investor.equifax.com on July 24, and will be made available through July 31.

Equifax is a global data, analytics, and technology company and believes knowledge drives progress. The Company blends unique data, analytics, and technology with a passion for serving customers globally, to create insights that power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. It is a member of Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500® Index, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol EFX. Equifax employs approximately 11,000 employees worldwide. For more information, visit Equifax.com and follow the company's news on Twitter and LinkedIn .

