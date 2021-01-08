Equifax Announces January 11th Investor Call to Discuss Kount Acquisition

ATLANTA, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX) a global data, analytics and technology company will host a conference call at 8:30 am ET on Monday, January 11, 2021 in which Mark Begor, Chief Executive Officer, John Gamble, Chief Financial Officer and Sid Singh, President of United States Information Solutions (USIS) will discuss the acquisition of Kount.

Related presentation materials will be published on investor.equifax.com under Events and Presentations on Monday, January 11, 2021 in advance of the call.

Conference Call:

US/Canada: +1 (323) 794-2423

Toll-Free: (800) 289-0438

Confirmation Code: 3299474

Please dial the appropriate number 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the call to complete registration. Name and affiliation / company are required to join the call.

Have the Conference Call You:

With Click to Join, there's no need to dial-in. Simply click the link below and enter your information to be connected. The link becomes active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employees, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 11,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 25 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com

