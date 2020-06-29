Equifax Announces USIS Chief Product Officer

ATLANTA, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) today announced the appointment of Mark Luber as the new Chief Product Officer for United States Information Solutions (USIS). He will report to Equifax USIS President, Sid Singh. In keeping with the evolving needs of USIS business customers Luber is charged with product strategy, new product innovation and product lifecycle management.

"Mark's proven track record in the data and analytics industry, along with his passion for technology and innovation, will help us leverage the product development potential of our new cloud-first technology infrastructure. His expertise will help continue the development work of data-centric analytical products and solutions," said Sid Singh. "He brings a critical understanding of the use of differentiated and unique data, and deep platform development experience as we pioneer new solutions and execute on our growth strategy."

Luber joins Equifax from Cox Automotive, where he served as Chief Data Officer, creating customer value through the delivery of new and expanded information services. Prior to Cox Automotive, Luber spent 16 years with LexisNexis Risk Solutions, where he most recently served as the Senior Vice President of Global Product and Analytics leading a team to design and deliver information services.

"This is an exciting time to join the USIS team as the enterprise continues to bring differentiated data to the cloud and accelerate the pace of innovation," said Luber. "We are well positioned to drive new Credit, Marketing, Identity, and Digital Commerce solutions for Equifax customers, whose needs are rapidly evolving in a changing economic climate."

Luber received his Computer Science degree from Harvard College and his MBA from Duke University.

