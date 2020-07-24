Equifax Expands Leadership in Commercial Credit Data Solutions with Acquisition of Ansonia

Ansonia has more than $1.3 trillion in accounts receivable data from major industries across North America, a highly-regarded data asset in the transportation, logistics, and invoice factoring receivables markets. Ansonia data complements the Equifax commercial databases of small business loans, leases, and lines of credit; including the Equifax Commercial Financial Network (CFN) and PayNet database, which provide lenders with deeper insights to make more informed financing decisions.

"Small and mid-sized businesses are the lifeblood of the American economy and they rely on ease of access to capital to keep their businesses running," said Sid Singh, president, Equifax USIS. "Integration of Ansonia into the Equifax USIS business provides us with a rich source of customized intelligence to meet the needs of capital providers who extend credit to transportation and logistics companies. Smarter insights lead to smarter decisions. We are committed to growing our commercial solutions with unique differentiated data sets - from alternative data sources to accounts receivables - to power the decisions that help businesses across industries thrive."

Since launching in 2006, Ansonia has grown rapidly. Today, Ansonia covers seven million businesses across more than 140 industries. Each day, the Ansonia global database completes updates to 25 million accounts, worth more than $700 billion in trade accounts receivable data.

"Equifax and Ansonia are aligned on the critical role data plays in powering the main street economy," said Tony Kinninger, Founder and President of Ansonia. "Our integration into Equifax gives us the additional resources and capabilities we need to further scale and innovate for financing teams focused on the transportation and logistics industry. This is a fast-paced sector that relies on the real-time verified data we provide. This combination will help our customers to grow, better support their clients, and improve their ability to manage risk."

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employees, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 11,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 25 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com .

ABOUT PAYNET

PayNet, an Equifax company, is the leading provider of credit ratings on small businesses enabling lenders to manage credit risk, grow earning assets and operate credit processes at a lower cost. PayNet maintains the largest proprietary database of small business loans, leases and lines of credit encompassing over 24 million contracts worth over $1.6 Trillion. Using state-of-the-art analytics, PayNet converts raw data into real-time marketing intelligence and predictive information that subscribing lenders use to make informed small business financial decisions and improve their business strategy. For more information, visit www.PayNet.com .

ABOUT ANSONIA CREDIT DATA

Ansonia is your next-generation business credit and collections solution offering decisioning tools and over $1.3 trillion in accounts receivable data from major industries across North America. See why 200+ factoring companies and 70% of North American Truckload, LTL and 3PLs provide data to Ansonia and/or use our business credit and collections decisioning tools. Now with Ansonia's Dashboard Portfolio Monitoring Tool get new insights, quickly expose hidden data, portfolio histories, view trends, metrics and industry comparisons. Integrations with the largest factoring software providers allow factors to seamlessly pull and review Ansonia Credit Reports without changing platforms as well as ease of data submission to receive discounted report pricing. Your collections process can take advantage of greater efficiency with Ansonia's SaaS products to improve cash flow, lower labor costs and receive early detection of rejected or short-pay invoices in third party payment portals. No annual fee or long-term contracts — just quality data and credit and collections intelligence you can afford. For more information about Ansonia, please call 855-ANSONIA (267-6642). Also, visit our website , like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter .

